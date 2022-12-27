Amit Garg has taken over as director (Marketing) of HPCL. (ANI/Image)

New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Amit Garg was appointed director (Marketing) of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), effective Tuesday.

Prior to joining HPCL as Director (Marketing), Garg was executive director (Aviation) at Bharat Petroleum Corporation.

Also Read | U.S. Finance Faces ESG Backlash, More to Come in 2023 – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

Garg is a postgraduate in Electronics and Management.

He is a senior leader in the Oil and Gas space having rich and varied experience of over 35 years across the entire value chain in the industry, including sourcing, storage, logistics, and sales across various functions in BPCL.

Also Read | Reliance Jio Joins Hands With Xiaomi To Offer 'True 5G' Experience to Users in India.

He also served as a full-time director with Indraprastha Gas, the largest CGD in the country, and as a nominee director with Maharashtra Natural Gas, a joint venture of BPCL and GAIL (India). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)