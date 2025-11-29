PNN

New Delhi [India], November 29: Amit Kumar Singh, Senior Correspondent with Sudarshan News Channel, has been honored with the Excellence in Journalism Award for 2025-26 by renowned author Chetan Bhagat at the Book Turner Awards, held on National Constitution Day at Jaypee Sidharth Hotel in New Delhi. The event was organised by the Times Applaud Foundation, a trusted institution dedicated to recognising national achievers across diverse fields.

Amit's journalism career began in 2008, and he has been with Sudarshan News Channel since 2020. His significant contributions include investigative journalism and highlighting ground realities during the COVID-19 pandemic across various states, including the newly formed Union Territory of Ladakh.

He has covered critical issues such as:

- Agitations by farmer leader Rakesh Tikait at Delhi borders

- Protests against land law reforms

- Sensitive matters like love jihad, women's security, and honor killings

Additionally, he reported on the alleged suicide of a Bollywood actor and also served as a city reporter in Gorakhpur, closely covering crime, health, and infrastructure development in an area near international borders.

The city itself carries an importance at national level as the same is home to UP sitting chief minister Yogi Aditya Nath. Amit's dedication to Hindi journalism has consistently made an impact in the news arena. His educational background in science, law, and management allows him to analyse situations with a detailed perspective.

In recognition of his continuous efforts in Hindi news media, Amit Kumar Singh was awarded the Desh Ratna Award by the State Labour Minister of Uttar Pradesh in 2024. He also received the National Icon Award from Bollywood superstar Karishma Kapoor in 2024 and from cricketer Harbhajan Singh in 2023. Receiving recognition from Chetan Bhagat adds another notable achievement to his impressive career.

