Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 5: Amity University Bengaluru, the official University Partner of Asia's largest tech and innovation event, the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2024, attended by 36,000+ professionals, was honoured to have participated, and contributed toward bridging the gap between industry and academia, empowering startups, innovators, and visionaries from across the world.

The event, which aimed to promote collaboration, innovation, and professional development, offered a diverse schedule of interactive workshops, thought-provoking panel discussions, and inspirational keynote addresses.

The Amity University Bengaluru pavilion was visited by numerous dignitaries and senior leaders including Ms. Aisshwarya DKS Hegde, Her Excellency Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, Dr. Shriram Madhav Nene, each of whom shared their perspectives and added immense value to our discussions on encouraging innovation and technology in the country.

BTS provided a platform for insightful interactions and strengthened industry connections with recruiters from several reputed corporates including Quora, NTT Data Services, Palo Alto Networks, TEKSystems Global Services Ltd, Thryve Digital Health LLP, Mantra Labs, XPERI and Bangalore International Airport Limited.

Dr. D. Subhakar, Vice-Chancellor, Amity University Bengaluru, remarked, "Amity University Bengaluru, by partnering with the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024, continues to prioritize the role of technology and innovation in shaping the future of education, providing students with an array of skills, knowledge and opportunities to flourish on every front."

The 3-day event provided significant avenues for growth and development, resulting in the signing of an MoU with Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre (BBC), marking a noteworthy step towards fostering innovation and collaboration in the Life Sciences, Pharma, MedTech, Agriculture, and Food & Nutrition sectors. This alliance sets the stage for creating impactful solutions that address global challenges and nurture entrepreneurial talent in the biotech ecosystem.

An MoU was also signed with POSSPOLE Private Limited, underscoring their trust in the Amity Education Group, and will provide workshops, certification programs, faculty development programs and joint incubation programs leveraging Amity's incubation centre and POSSPOLE's industry expertise.

The participation of the university reflected its commitment to excellence and aligned with its vision of preparing industry-ready professionals.

About Amity University Bengaluru

Amity University Bengaluru, spread across 60-acres, is located within easy reach, on National Highway 648, close to the Bengaluru Kempegowda International Airport. The research and innovation-driven university boasts a multicultural environment, with students and teachers from different corners of the country. The university offers an advanced flexible credit system to allow individualized study pathways, centres of excellence for breakthrough research and 20 hi-tech labs and studios with modern equipment.

Dr. D. Subhakar serves as the Vice-Chancellor at Amity University Bengaluru. An IIT Madras alumnus, he has previously served as Vice-Chancellor of Presidency University and VIT-AP, having founded the latter from the ground up. During his 40-year career, he has worked with central and state governments, earning a name as a highly renowned researcher.

The Amity Education Group is known for its national and international presence, with campuses in Singapore, Mauritius, London, New York, San Francisco, Dubai, Tashkent, Amsterdam, and Kenya. Amity has also been ranked among the top universities globally for producing the most employable graduates, as per Times Higher Education (UK) World University Rankings, in a survey conducted among 11,000 employers worldwide. Of the 6 institutions from India that made it to the rankings, Amity is the only private university to be featured.

