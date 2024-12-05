The Feast of St. Ambrose is celebrated annually on December 7 in the Western Christian calendar that honours Saint Ambrose of Milan. Ambrose was a bishop, theologian, and one of the four original Doctors of the Church. St Ambrose is especially revered in northern Italian city of Milan, where he served as bishop and is the city’s patron saint. Ambrose of Milan served as Bishop of Milan from 374 to 397. Saint Nicholas Day 2024 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day To Celebrate the Feast of Saint Nicholas.

St Ambrose expressed himself prominently as a public figure, fiercely promoting Roman Christianity against Arianism and paganism. His preaching, his actions and his literary works, in addition to his innovative musical hymnography, made him one of the most influential ecclesiastical figures of the 4th century. In this article, let’s know more about Feast of St Ambrose 2024 date, history and the significance of the day dedicated to the patron saint. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

Feast of St Ambrose 2024 Date

Feast of St Ambrose 2024 will be celebrated on Saturday, December 7.

Feast of St Ambrose History

St. Ambrose was serving as the Roman governor of Aemilia-Liguria in Milan when he was unexpectedly made Bishop of Milan in 374 by popular acclamation. As bishop, he took a firm position against Arianism and attempted to mediate the conflict between the emperors Theodosius I and Magnus Maximus. Tradition credits Ambrose with developing an antiphonal chant, known as Ambrosian chant, and for composing the "Te Deum" hymn. He also had a notable influence on Augustine of Hippo (354–430), whom he helped convert to Christianity.

Feast of St Ambrose Significance

Feast of St Ambrose holds great significance in several Western countries, especially in Italy’s Milan. Western Christianity identified Ambrose as one of the four Great Latin Church Fathers, declared Doctors of the Church in 1298. St Ambrose is considered a saint by the Catholic Church, Eastern Orthodox Church, Anglican Communion, and various Lutheran denominations, and venerated as the patron saint of Milan and beekeepers.

