New Delhi [India], May 8: Amiy Naturals, a next-generation wellness brand, is redefining pain care in India through its innovative bio-neuromodulation technology designed to target chronic conditions at their source. Launched in January 2025, Amiy's range of five doctor-formulated oral drops delivers fast-acting, plant-based relief from chronic pain, anxiety, acne, hormonal imbalance, and digestive issues, often within just 30 minutes. In a world flooded with quick fixes and synthetic promises, Amiy has quietly stirred a paincare revolution, with its cutting-edge technology -- one that's healing not just the body, but emotional legacies.

Rooted in traditional bio-active principles and enhanced by modern medical research, Amiy's dual-action technology combines deep cellular activation with potent botanical extracts such as Vijaya to modulate nerve responses and treat the underlying causes of pain, rather than masking symptoms. Rooted in ancient bio-active science and perfected through modern medical insight, Amiy's advanced oral drops work in 30 minutes or less, earning cult-like loyalty among thousands who had almost given up hope. Targeting the Root Cause of Chronic Conditions, Amiy's current portfolio includes five targeted formulations:

- Muscle Mercy - Provides rapid anti-inflammatory relief for muscle, joint, and nerve pain.

- Period Pacifier - Balances hormonal fluctuations and alleviates menstrual and menopausal discomfort.

- Tranquil Tonic - Offers natural, non-addictive relief from anxiety and panic symptoms.

- Acne SOS - Treats acne and pigmentation from within by addressing hormonal and inflammatory triggers.

- Gut Reset - Supports digestion and eases IBS, bloating, and indigestion via gut-brain axis modulation.

Each product is developed by a team of doctors and researchers known as the Amiy Experts, and supported by a free consultation program that guides users in selecting the right remedy based on individual needs. This personalized approach has fostered a growing community of loyal users who report not just symptom relief but restored confidence and quality of life.

Amiy Naturals sources its ingredients from the Himalayan foothills and utilizes cryogenic extraction and multi-pass filtration to ensure maximum purity and potency. Its plant-based formulations are designed to meet the growing demand for safe, effective alternatives to synthetic pharmaceuticals.

In just three months since launch, Amiy has reached an annualized run rate of over INR 1 crore, an early indicator of market validation and unmet need in the wellness space.

"India's wellness industry is at an inflection point, consumers are no longer satisfied with temporary fixes. There's a growing demand for solutions that are clinically sound, transparent, and truly holistic. At Amiy, we're focused on addressing this gap, especially in the often-overlooked paincare segment, by combining bio-active plant intelligence with medical insight. Our mission is not just to relieve pain, but to set a new benchmark for what real, lasting wellness looks like." said Ashmita Venkatesh, Founder, Amiy Naturals. Some testimonials:

"I watched my grandmother limp through her 60s, my mother struggle through her 40s. I thought arthritis was my inheritance--until Amiy." -- Priyanka S., 38, Hyderabad (Muscle & Joint Pain Relief)

"Every period was a battlefield. With Period Pacifier, I don't just survive my cycle. I live through it -- pain-free, with grace." -- Drishti B., 29, Jaipur (Period Pain & Menopause Relief)

"My cystic acne haunted me for 10 years and no serum worked. One bottle of Acne SOS and it's like I've shed a mask I never chose to wear." -- Aarushi D., 27, Mumbai (Acne & Pigmentation Relief)

While the brand's initial focus is on pain management, Amiy Naturals is expanding its mission of "Unveiling Beauty from the Inside Out" with upcoming innovations in skincare, including a topical version of its best-selling Acne SOS solution, developed using next-gen biotechnology from Italy.

As the wellness industry increasingly shifts toward preventive and root-cause healing, Amiy Naturals is poised to become a category-defining leader in integrative, natural therapeutics.

The Amiy Paincare collection is available at www.AmiyNaturals.com.

