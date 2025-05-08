New Delhi, May 8: Kia Motors has unveiled its new Kia Carens Clavis, a facelifted version in India with a premium design compared to the Carens MPV. It is an upgraded version that comes with various new features and improvements compared to other models. Kia Carens Clavis is offered in multiple trims, including HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK+, HTK+(O), HTX, and HTX+. All of them come with unique benefits and features.

With the launch of Kia Carens Clavis, the South Korean automobile company has expanded its Carens series and foothold in the MPV segment. The car's highlighting features are enhanced safety, bold new premium design, and advanced technology.

Kia Carens Clavis Price in India, Bookings

Kia Carens Clavis price is estimated to range from INR 11 to 21 lakh (ex-showroom) based on the variant selected by the customers. The Carens Clavis bookings will open from May 9, 2025 (tomorrow) for INR 25,000. The interested customers can book this MPV on the official Kia India website or authorised dealerships.

Kia Carens Clavis Specifications and Features

From the outside, Kia Carens Clavis appears bold and commanding. It has a Kia Digital Face with a Diamond Finish grille on the front. On the sides, Carens Clavis boasts Star Maps LED DRLS with integrated turn signals and has Ice Cube MFR LED headlamps and Star MAP LED Connected Tail Lamps on the rear. The MPV comes with 17-inch crystal-cut dual alloy wheels on the front. Clavis comes with a dual-tone panoramic sunroof. Kia Carens Clavis will be offered in Aurora Black Pearl, Clear White, Glacier White Pearl, Gravity Grey, Imperial Blue, Ivory Silver Gloss, Pewter Olive and Sparkling Silver - a total of 8 colours.

Inside, the car offers more premium features and elements. The Kia Carens Clavis comes with a Triton Navy and Beige two-tone interior, leatherette seats, and a 26.26-inch dual panoramic display that includes a 10.25-inch infotainment screen and a 12.3-inch digital driver's display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It offers six and seven-seater configurations with Boss Mode, ventilated front seats, captain seats with one-touch electric tumble, and third-row reclining and flat-folding options. Additional highlights include a powered driver's seat, seat-mounted air purifier, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, a dashcam, and multiple USB-C ports.

The Clavis features Level-2 ADAS with 20 autonomous functions, such as Forward Collision Avoidance, Smart Cruise Control, and Lane Keeping Assist. Its 18-feature safety package includes six airbags, ABS, ESC, and all-wheel disc brakes. It has a 360-degree camera and Blind View Monitor boost visibility.

Kia Carens Clavis Powertrain

Kia Carens Clavis comes with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with a new manual transmission option. It is also available in a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine capable of 115 bhp power generation and achieving 144Nm of peak torque. The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine puts 160 bhp power and 253 Nm torque. The Kia Carens Clavis 1.5-litre diesel variant is capable of producing 116bhp power and 250Nm of torque. The MPV's engine is mated with six-speed manual, six-speed imt, six-speed automatic and seven-speed DCT transmissions.

