Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 4: Amrita Vidyalayam, Nallampalayam, Coimbatore District, a unit of Mata Amritanandamayi Math, is celebrating 25 years of academic excellence. To mark this significant milestone, the school is hosting the "Amrita Vidyalayam World Records Festival 2025," aiming to set 25 world records. The achievements will be certified by Elite World Records, Asian Records Academy, India Records Academy, and Tamilan Book of Records.

Swamini Muktamrita Prana, Manager of Amrita Vidyalayam, highlighted Amma's guiding philosophy: "Gaining mastery over the mind is the real education." She emphasized that the school strives to provide an education that nurtures creativity, intelligence, and character development in every child. Announcing the festival, she shared that the event, scheduled from April 3 to April 11, 2025, will involve students from Pre-KG to Grade 12, along with staff members. The celebration reflects 25 years of dedication to education and excellence, showcasing the school's legacy of shaping future leaders, she concluded.

K.Jayajothy, Principal, stated that the inauguration of the "Amrita Vidyalayam World Records Festival 2025" was held on April 3, 2025 in the presence of Ameet K. Hingorani, Elite World Records; Dr. A.K. Senthil Kumar, Asian Records Academy; P. Jeganathan, India Records Academy; and J. Maragatham, Tamilan Book of Records. The inaugural ceremony was presided over by Swamini Muktamrita Prana, Manager, in the presence of other stakeholders, including faculty members, students, parents, and well-wishers. The event began with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony, symbolizing the dispelling of darkness through knowledge, she concluded.

Nandagopal C, Manager-General Administration at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, stated that the students set a world record for the Most Participants Chanting Simultaneously. A total of 2020 students from Grade II to Grade XII chanted verses from the Bhagavad Gita for over 21 minutes, led by a chanting instructor. Their synchronized voices created a powerful spiritual ambiance, promoting inner peace, mental clarity, and devotion. "This remarkable feat showcased the Gita's timeless wisdom, inspiring students to embrace its teachings," he concluded.

B. Padmaja, Academic Coordinator, stated that we achieved a world record for the Most Participants Reading Shlokas Simultaneously. A total of 2,045 students from Grade II to Grade XII read shloka verses in perfect harmony for 26 minutes 30 seconds. The attempt was led by a team of five students, with the entire gathering synchronizing their voices. Reading shlokas instils discipline, enhances focus, and promotes spiritual well-being, while also strengthening memory and linguistic skills. "This remarkable achievement reflects the students' dedication and the timeless wisdom of the Shlokas and Spiritual Energy," she concluded.

M.R. Sudha, Head Mistress, stated that we achieved the world record for the Most Eco-Bricks Collected at Single Location. A total of 3,092 participants from Pre-KG to Grade XII contributed 5,439 eco-bricks, made at home using plastic bottles filled with non-biodegradable waste like wrappers and plastic bags. The collection took 11 minutes, and the eco-bricks will be used to build a monument for the school. This initiative promotes waste management, sustainability, and recycling, raising awareness about reducing plastic pollution. "It fosters responsibility, teamwork, and a lifelong commitment to environmental conservation," she concluded.

Theroor Sindhu Ravindranath, Educator, detailed that we have set a record for Most Participants Playing Catches with Origami Balls Simultaneously. A total of 2045 students from Grade II to Grade XII participated, playing catches for 5 minutes 33 seconds without interruption. Each student made five origami balls in class and brought them along. Before the attempt, they blew air into the balls and joyfully tossed them into the sky. "Such fun activities reduce stress, boost morale, and create lasting memories," she concluded.

Chitra P, Educator, stated that we have set a record for the Most Participants Making Origami Hearts Simultaneously. A total of 1448 students from Grade V to Grade XII created more than origami hearts each within 11 minutes. Their synchronized efforts showcased precision, creativity, and teamwork. "Origami enhances fine motor skills, spatial awareness, and concentration. It also improves problem-solving abilities and patience, fostering creativity and critical thinking," she concluded.

Abinaya Velmani T, Public Relations Officer, stated that the school achieved three world records: Most Participants Solving Sudoku, Math Puzzles and Word Puzzles. A total of 1253 students from Grade VI to Grade XII participated in each record attempt. For Sudoku, they solved two unique 9x9 puzzles in about 30 minutes, demonstrating their analytical and problem-solving skills. For math puzzles, they tackled three different types of puzzles, showcasing their precision and mathematical proficiency. In the word puzzle event, they solved crosswords and other linguistic challenges, highlighting their vocabulary, spelling, and comprehension skills..

The students were trained by their math and English teachers for over 45 days, mastering various solving techniques. Advanced solvers among the students mentored their peers, promoting teamwork and peer learning. Independent witnesses and timekeepers evaluated the accuracy of the solutions under the supervision of adjudicators. We are very happy that "These events enhanced students' logical reasoning, concentration, and cognitive skills, making learning more engaging and impactful," she concluded.

Binu R, Educator, stated that the school set a world record for the Most School Students Collaborating as Authors on a Published Non-Fictional Book. A total of 363 students from Grade VI to Grade XII presented their stories. After strict evaluation and personal interviews by adjudicators, 299 stories were selected for publication. The book, titled Awakened by the Divine: My Journey Within, holds an ISBN and copyright. A plagiarism checks by Bharathiar University stakeholders confirmed its authenticity and originality, she concluded.

