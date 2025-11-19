PNN

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 19: In a significant initiative aimed at improving the investigative response to crimes against women and children, the Amroha Police conducted a specialised training session under the Mission Shakti Kaushal programme. The session focused on upgrading the legal understanding, procedural clarity, and victim-sensitive approaches among young police officers who routinely deal with cases involving vulnerable complainants.

The workshop was led by Advocate Shantanu Jugtawat, Supreme Court of India & Senior Public Prosecutor, who was invited as the official resource person for the programme. The training covered updated Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that guide investigations in offences related to POCSO, dowry death, and cruelty within marriage, with emphasis on ensuring that officers maintain both legal accuracy and sensitivity during the investigative process.

A major segment of the session centred on procedures under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Officers were reminded that child victims must be approached with empathy, patience, and psychological awareness. The guidelines mandate that the child's statement be recorded as early as possible by a woman police officer not below the rank of Sub-Inspector, and preferably by an officer not wearing a uniform. These measures are designed to ensure that a child is not made to feel intimidated or retraumatised during the process of giving crucial testimony. Officers were advised to maintain a calm environment, avoid repeated questioning, and ensure that the child's comfort is prioritised at every stage.

The training further addressed the SOPs applicable in cases of dowry death, governed under Section 304B of the IPC and Section 80 of the BNS. The investigative demands in such cases are unique, as they often involve a combination of circumstantial evidence, witness accounts, and forensic indicators. It was highlighted that early evidence collection, proper sealing of material evidence, and prompt inquest procedures are essential for building a strong case. Officers were also instructed to examine the circumstances thoroughly to distinguish between homicidal and suicidal deaths, ensuring that no deliberate misrepresentation goes unnoticed. Misclassification at the initial stage, the resource person cautioned, can significantly weaken prosecution efforts.

The discussion extended to cases filed under Section 498A IPC and Section 85 BNS, concerning cruelty by the husband or his relatives. Officers were briefed on the mandated two-month cooling period, which begins after the FIR is registered. This provision aims to ensure an unbiased investigation and to prevent the unnecessary and immediate implication of extended family members. The cooling period provides space for preliminary verification, counselling where appropriate, and evidence collection that is fair and grounded in facts rather than emotional distress.

Throughout the session, officers actively engaged with the material and posed questions about practical challenges frequently encountered on the field. Topics such as handling digital evidence, the role of medical examination, drafting of case diaries, and coordination with prosecution were discussed in detail. Several officers shared case-specific scenarios, seeking clarity on how to apply SOPs in situations where immediate decisions are critical.

Senior officials of the Amroha Police stated that such training modules play a vital role in improving the quality of investigations and strengthening the overall justice mechanism for women and children. They noted that Mission Shakti Kaushal is committed to building a more responsive, skilled, and victim-centric police force capable of handling sensitive cases with professionalism.The session concluded with an emphasis on continuous capacity-building efforts within the police department. The officers expressed appreciation for the practical insights shared during the programme, particularly those illustrated through examples cited by Shantanu Jugtawat. The department announced that similar training workshops will be organised at regular intervals to ensure that all officers remain updated with evolving legal requirements and investigative best practices.

