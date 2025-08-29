VMPL

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 29: For the first time in Andhra Pradesh, a revolutionary telesurgery was performed on a 48-year-old farmer at Medicover Hospital, Vizianagaram, rewriting the state's healthcare history. What started as severe abdominal pain for Ch. Mahandatha turned into a story of hope, as his gall bladder surgery was performed remotely from nearly 2,000 km away in Gurgaon. With robotic precision, 3D visualization, and real-time connectivity, the landmark procedure ensured minimal pain, faster recovery, and world-class expertise delivered right to his hometown without the need to travel miles.

When 48-year-old Ch. Mahandatha, a farmer from Penta village in Bobbili Mandal, walked into Tirumala Medicover Hospital in Vizianagaram earlier this month with severe abdominal pain. He never imagined his treatment would make history. Diagnosed with gallbladder disease, he was advised to undergo surgery. What followed was not just a routine medical procedure but Andhra Pradesh's first telesurgery, connecting Vizianagaram to Gurgaon -- nearly 2,000 km away.

On August 27, Mahandatha's surgery was performed remotely by Dr. Kodali Tirumala Prasad, Senior General Surgeon at Medicover Hospitals and Surgical Specialist at Surgical Simulations India (SSI). Sitting at the SSI headquarters in Gurgaon, Dr. Prasad guided robotic instruments in the Vizianagaram operating theatre through a secure high-speed digital network. The operation was completed successfully, marking a historic milestone in India's surgical journey.

"This is not just about technology, it is about trust, accessibility, and equality in healthcare," said Dr. Anil Krishna, Chairman & Managing Director, Medicover Hospitals. "For too long, advanced surgeries were limited to metros. Today, a patient in Vizianagaram could access the same expertise as someone in Delhi. That is the true power of telesurgery."

For Mahandatha, who had never travelled beyond his district for treatment, the impact was deeply personal. Instead of enduring an exhausting and costly journey to Hyderabad or Chennai, he received world-class care in his hometown. "This is the kind of healthcare equity India needs," Dr. Krishna added.

Dr. Tirumala Prasad, who performed the landmark operation, described it as "a glimpse into the future.""With telesurgery, we have shown that geography no longer decides destiny. Today, we bridged 2,000 km -- tomorrow, even more."

Telesurgery combines robotic precision, 3D visualization, and real-time connectivity. It ensures less pain, minimal blood loss, faster recovery, smaller scars, and lower risks. More importantly, it promises equal access to expertise for millions in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities who otherwise travel long distances for specialized care.

This breakthrough was made possible with the collective support of India's health and digital ecosystem. Medicover Hospitals expressed its sincere gratitude to the Hon'ble Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Shri J.P. Nadda, and the Hon'ble Union Minister for Electronics & Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, whose initiatives in healthcare and digital connectivity have enabled advancements like telesurgery. The hospital also acknowledged the Government of Andhra Pradesh under the leadership of Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu and the State Health Minister, for their vision in strengthening healthcare infrastructure across the state.

The successful telesurgery in Vizianagaram is more than a medical milestone; it is the beginning of a new vision for healthcare in India. With the power of digital networks and advanced robotic platforms, the country is moving towards a future where no patient is denied expert care because of distance.

"I was in unbearable pain and worried about how I would manage the long travel to big cities for treatment. For a farmer like me, that journey would have been very hard. But here, in my own town, I got treated with such advanced care. Now I am pain-free and can return to my fields and family with hope in my heart. This feels nothing less than a blessing. I am truly thankful for this second chance at life. Also, I feel proud that such a big achievement happened in my town," concluded patient Ch. Mahandatha.

