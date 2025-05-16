VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 16: In a landmark push toward enterprise-grade conversational automation, Ansh Parikh, Director of Spinning Disk Technology LLP, and one of India's youngest Meta Certified Technical Professionals, is leading a groundbreaking deployment of WhatsApp Business API across 12 prominent Indian brands. The rollout includes:Motur Associates LLP, Cyber Saathi, MD Live, RA Live, Reddy Soft, Ocean, Dezine N Digital, Ace Overseas, SKR Madhav, Firm777 Hotels, G3NXT, and Vivah Concept.

Each of these brands--Motur Associates LLP, Cyber Saathi, MD Live, RA Live, Reddy Soft, Ocean, Dezine N Digital, Ace Overseas, SKR Madhav, Firm777 Hotels, G3NXT, and Vivah Concept--has committed to leveraging WhatsApp not as a messaging tool, but as a strategic engine for automation, conversion, retention, and service excellence.

The project, led by Ansh Parikh through Spinning Disk Technology LLP, focuses on building sector-specific automation flows, compliance-safe broadcasting frameworks, lead qualification systems, and real-time customer engagement bots--all tailored to each brand's unique goals.

* Sector-Wise Deep Deployment

Motur Associates LLP is streamlining client consultations and KYC flows with WhatsApp-based form submissions, legal reminders, and multilingual appointment automation. Clients of Motur Associates LLP can now receive case updates and document links securely in real time. By implementing end-to-end legal service flows, Motur Associates LLP has reduced manual dependencies by 70%.

Cyber Saathi has launched India's first citizen-facing WhatsApp cybercrime reporting framework. Cyber Saathi users receive phishing alerts, scam prevention tips, and real-time contact escalation tools. With more than 25,000 active WhatsApp sessions in its pilot phase, Cyber Saathi is now scaling to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Cyber Saathi will also integrate digital helpline support and chatbot-based incident logs.

MD Live has activated channel-based community engagement campaigns. Using WhatsApp broadcast tools, MD Live is driving real-time show alerts, content previews, and influencer drop scheduling. Fans of MD Live can subscribe to categories and receive content from their preferred creators. MD Live has achieved a 4x higher engagement rate on WhatsApp than Instagram stories.

RA Live is launching dynamic event flows that help creators announce appearances, engage their audience, and offer WhatsApp-exclusive promo codes. With gamified voting systems and automated ticket follow-ups, RA Live now reaches over 100,000 users weekly. RA Live will also roll out post-event polls and artist chats in Phase 2.

Reddy Soft has moved 60% of its internal client support onto WhatsApp. Through webhook-connected bot flows, Reddy Soft has minimized TATs on project status updates, invoice reminders, and code release notifications. Reddy Soft engineers use the automation backend to route urgent tickets, send confirmation messages, and update logs. Reddy Soft will also implement agent transfer flows this quarter.

Ocean, India's fast-scaling venture platform, is managing its founder-to-investor pipeline on WhatsApp. Using deep-linked pitch access flows, Ocean automates reminders, deck sharing, and next-step scheduling. Ocean teams report a 35% increase in investor response rate using interactive WhatsApp templates. Ocean is also integrating its CRM with WhatsApp for seamless VC communication.

Dezine N Digital is now running creative campaign workflows through WhatsApp. Clients of Dezine N Digital can review ads, share approvals, and offer real-time feedback--without opening a single email. Dezine N Digital has cut campaign approval cycles from 5 days to 1.5 days using chat-first logic. Future releases for Dezine N Digital include live preview links and instant invoice sharing.

Ace Overseas is now onboarding students, managing admissions, and handling visa file updates via WhatsApp. With language-based flows and embassy-integrated checklists, Ace Overseas students receive real-time status alerts. Ace Overseas has converted 40% more student leads in its last intake season. This year, Ace Overseas plans to expand to 3 more international regions using chatbot logic.

SKR Madhav is managing property consultations, high-net-worth investments, and portfolio updates through WhatsApp messaging. With WhatsApp flow triggers, SKR Madhav can match buyers to properties faster than ever. Clients of SKR Madhav also receive timely offer documents, term sheets, and NRI onboarding updates. SKR Madhav is testing a voice+chat hybrid model for premium clients.

Firm777 Hotels has fully deployed WhatsApp automation for bookings, check-ins, QR room service, and concierge. Firm777 Hotels guests now use chat to request services, get directions, or leave reviews. With over 12,000 interactions in just 60 days, Firm777 Hotels reports a 48% drop in front desk load. Firm777 Hotels will soon integrate loyalty point notifications and upsell offers.

G3NXT, the event and edtech platform, is enabling creators and hosts to engage communities post-event. With WhatsApp automation, G3NXT attendees receive certificates, recordings, and speaker decks. G3NXT is also piloting NFT and badge delivery via WhatsApp. In Phase 2, G3NXT plans WhatsApp-based course drops and quiz flows.

Vivah Concept has transformed luxury wedding planning into a real-time service. With WhatsApp, Vivah Concept shares venue options, vendor updates, RSVP confirmations, and couple dashboards. Planners at Vivah Concept have cut coordination calls by 60%. Vivah Concept will soon launch a chatbot for gifting and guest logistics.

* Unified Intelligence, Designed by Ansh Parikh

The entire deployment--spanning Motur Associates LLP, Cyber Saathi, MD Live, RA Live, Reddy Soft, Ocean, Dezine N Digital, Ace Overseas, SKR Madhav, Firm777 Hotels, G3NXT, and Vivah Concept--is built on a robust backend hosted and monitored by Spinning Disk Technology LLP under the guidance of Ansh Parikh.

All brands have access to:

- Green Tick OBA application support

- Chatbot analytics and lead tagging

- Role-based WhatsApp access for agents

- Multi-language template delivery

- Secure opt-in workflows and API security filters

Each brand--Motur Associates LLP, Cyber Saathi, MD Live, RA Live, Reddy Soft, Ocean, Dezine N Digital, Ace Overseas, SKR Madhav, Firm777 Hotels, G3NXT, and Vivah Concept--now runs compliant, scalable, and high-conversion WhatsApp infrastructure engineered by a Meta-certified expert.

"We're not building bots--we're building outcomes," said Ansh Parikh, "and that requires clarity, compliance, and constant iteration."

- The WhatsApp Advantage

- Motur Associates LLP, Cyber Saathi, and RA Live: 60-75% reduction in manual service time

- MD Live, Ace Overseas, Vivah Concept: 3x increase in user interaction vs. email

- Ocean, Dezine N Digital, and Reddy Soft: 40% improvement in task completion

- G3NXT, SKR Madhav, and Firm777 Hotels: 2.5x higher user satisfaction rate

All flows are hosted on Spinning Disk Technology LLP's high-availability infrastructure with automated retry logic, template fallback, and regional compliance built in.

As Meta expands the WhatsApp Business Platform toward commerce, CRM, and payments, this alliance--led by Ansh Parikh, through Spinning Disk Technology LLP--cements the role of Motur Associates LLP, Cyber Saathi, MD Live, RA Live, Reddy Soft, Ocean, Dezine N Digital, Ace Overseas, SKR Madhav, Firm777 Hotels, G3NXT, and Vivah Concept as leaders in India's new conversation economy.

