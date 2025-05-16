In a massive boost for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), star speedster Josh Hazlewood could rejoin the squad ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 playoffs. The veteran speedster Hazlewood suffered a shoulder niggle and returned home when the IPL 2025 was suspended for a week due to the India-Pakistan border tension. IPL 2025: From Josh Hazlewood To Jos Buttler, List Of Overseas Players Likely To Miss Remainder Of Indian Premier League Season 18.

Hazlewood's return from injury is a blow to veteran Scott Boland's chance of playing in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 final against the South Africa national cricket team. With the IPL 2025 tournament set to be resumed, some Australian players are set to fly back to India to play the IPL until its completion, extending No-Objection Certificates and leaving players to make their calls.

Australia have announced their World Test Championship final squad. Five members of the squad are featuring in the IPL 2025. Captain Pat Cummins and Travis Head will be back after May 26. However, there are plenty of suggestions for Hazlewood to not push himself to play in the IPL 2025 due to the niggle in his shoulder, with the WTC final coming up in June.

RCB's Josh Hazlewood Set to Return in IPL 2025

It has been reported that Josh Hazlewood could return late next week to link back with Royal Challengers Bengaluru to complete the remainder of the IPL 2025 season. However, it is understood that the veteran speedster might miss RCB's next game against the Kolkata Knight Riders on May 17. Australia’s Squad for ICC WTC 2023–25 Final and West Indies Tour Announced: Cameron Green Returns After Injury; Matthew Kuhnemann, Sam Konstas Included.

Hazlewood's brilliant form in the IPL 2025 makes him a straight choice to jump back in the Test Team. With him being fully fit, it is unlikely that Scott Boland will feature in the ICC WTC 2023-25 final against the South Africa national cricket team at Lord's.

