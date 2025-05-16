New Delhi, May 16: iPhone 17 series is expected to debut in September 2025, with Apple likely introducing four models, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The new "Air" model is speculated to take the place of the current Plus model. As per reports, Apple could bring major camera enhancements to the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, offering noticeable upgrades over the iPhone 16 series.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge with an ultra-slim 5.8mm profile was launched recently in global markets. It may generate excitement among Apple followers to see if the upcoming iPhone 17 Air will follow a similar sleek design. Apple usually reveals its new iPhone lineup during its annual fall event, and this year, reports suggest that the iPhone 17 series could be announced between September 11 and September 13. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launch Likely Soon in India, Release Timeline Tipped; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17 Series Design and Camera

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 series is expected to bring subtle design changes and major camera upgrades across the lineup. The standard iPhone 17 may stick with a similar look to the iPhone 16, with a vertical dual-camera setup at the rear. The iPhone 17 Air could debut with a bar-like camera island design. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max might come with a noticeable camera bumps.

The iPhone 17 is likely to feature a 48MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 12MP front camera. The iPhone 17 Air may feature a single 48MP rear camera and a 24MP front camera. As for the iPhone 17 Pro, it is expected to offer a camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 48MP telephoto camera. A 24MP front camera may also be part of the Pro model. The iPhone 17 Pro Max could feature a triple 48MP setup along with a 24MP front camera.

iPhone 17 Series Specifications and Features

The standard iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Air are likely to be powered by the A19 chip, while the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models may get the more A19 Pro chip. One of the changes could be the inclusion of 120Hz ProMotion displays across all models.

Apple is also expected to use LTPO OLED panels in the entire iPhone 17 series with always-on display feature. The iPhone 17 might feature a 6.3-inch display. The iPhone 17 Air, which is rumoured to be Apple’s slimmest iPhone at around 5.5mm thickness, which could come with a 6.6-inch display. The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to have a 6.3-inch display, and the Pro Max may go up to 6.9-inch display. Realme GT 7 Dream Edition Teased, Will Launch Alongside Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T on May 27 in India; Know What To Expect.

iPhone 17 Series Price in India

As per reports, the standard iPhone 17 price may start at around INR 89,900. The iPhone 17 Air could be priced at approximately INR 99,900. The iPhone 17 Pro might come in at INR 1,39,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max is likely to be priced around INR 1,64,900 in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2025 06:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).