Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): To commemorate World Diabetes Day, the Apollo Foundation is addressing the theme for this year head on: Access to Diabetes Care: If Not Now, When?

To this end, the Foundation is hosting free camps in three clinics in the Aragonda village, Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh, under its Total Health programme. This will benefit 300+ people, who are expected to attend and get the required advice and healthcare support.

Promotion through green exercise - a concept that pushes for exercising in nature - continues to be encouraged. The yoga centre at the foundation's centre in Aragonda is open to nature and all community yoga sessions take place in spaces that are open.

Across 7 states, free camps will be held in old age homes that will benefit more than 750 people, within its Billion Hearts Beating programme. Along with this, 2 day-care facilities for seniors in Chennai will recommit their long term commitment to giving free diabetes medication and food to people in the area.

Further, under its Saving a Child's Health initiative (SACHi), a panel of paediatric endocrinologists from Apollo Hospitals will offer online services free of cost for children with juvenile diabetes from all over the country on its 24|7 platform. This will be for the duration of a week from November 14 to 20 marking Children's Day in India to International Children's Day worldwide. This is a part of a wider ongoing offering of free paediatric consultations to all children across the country (link here: pages.apollo247.com/sachi-apollo-247).

Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Vice-Chairperson CSR of Apollo Foundation, shares, "With these initiatives we are taking care of the entire population, from babyhood through adolescence, adulthood, and senior adulthood. At the Apollo Foundation, we believe in the Total Health Cycle: screen regularly, diagnose early, treat for a better quality of life, educate so people take health into their own hands, and enrich people's lives with quality care. Through the Foundation, we hope to reach out to as many people as possible: those living with diabetes, those at risk, and a future generation who we hope will escape this lifestyle disease."

Over the years, the Apollo Foundation has reached out to the most marginalised sections of society, whether it has been children with serious medical complications or seniors in care homes.

