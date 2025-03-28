NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 28: Bajaj Finance Ltd. (BFL) has introduced a special Loan Fest offer for doctors and medical professionals. Setting up or growing a clinic requires significant investment, whether for acquiring modern medical equipment, running operational costs, or hiring additional staff. To support these financial needs, Bajaj Finance is offering an instant Doctor Loan of up to Rs. 80 lakh, with a hassle-free application process and disbursal within 48 hours.

As part of this initiative, eligible applicants can also earn up to Rs. 3,000 cashback upon successful loan disbursal. This makes it an ideal opportunity for doctors to secure funding while benefiting from additional rewards.

Reasons to choose the Bajaj Finserv Doctor Loan

Bajaj Finance offers a specially designed doctor loan that caters to the financial and professional goals of medical practitioners across different specialisations. Here's what applicants can expect:

* High loan amount: Borrow up to Rs. 80 lakh to meet various financial needs, such as medical equipment purchases, clinic renovations, or expansion.

* Multiple loan structures: Choose from Term Loan, Flexi Term Loan, or Flexi Hybrid Loan to match cash flow requirements.

* No collateral required: Apply without the need to pledge property or assets, making it an ideal option for doctors setting up their first clinic.

* Repayment tenure of up to 96 months: Repay in a way that aligns with income cycles and financial planning.

* Quick disbursal in 48 hours: Receive the loan amount quickly, enabling timely investment in medical infrastructure.

* 100% digital application: Apply from anywhere with minimal paperwork and a seamless online process.

Starting a medical practice is a fulfilling yet financially committing process. It requires a constant and timely inflow of funds. Whether one needs them for advanced diagnostic tools, designing consultation spaces, or acquiring dedicated staff, financial support plays a crucial role in managing these expenses. A key factor to consider in this process is the doctor loan interest rate, which can significantly impact the overall cost of financing. With the Bajaj Finserv Doctor Loan's flexi variants, medical professionals can structure their loans based on their specific needs, ensuring financial convenience without unnecessary constraints.

Unlock extra savings with the Loan Fest offer

To further enhance financing benefits, Bajaj Finance is offering an exclusive Loan Fest cashback offer for doctors applying between 1st March and 30th April 2025.

Here's what's available:

* Eligibility: Applicable to the first 50 doctors in March 2025 and the first 50 in April 2025 whose loans are successfully disbursed.

* Cashback rewards:

* New customers: Cashback between Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 3,000, based on the loan amount.

* Existing customers: Cashback ranging from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 1,500.

* Offer validity: From 1st March to 30th April 2025.

The cashback will be credited to the Bajaj Pay Wallet within 90 days of successful loan activation. To qualify, applicants must complete their loan application online via the Bajaj Finserv App or website and ensure successful disbursal within the offer period.

With this limited-time offer, doctors can get the required funding while earning additional rewards, making it the perfect opportunity to start their clinic without having to worry about funding.

*Terms and conditions apply.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit-taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers.

BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global Ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

