PNN

New Delhi [India], November 28: Amitabh Bachchan, India's all time iconic movie star, stated after an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, "What a moment to have met and learn the real-life story of "I want to talk' with Arjun. One may lose, but it's the strength to continue that registers success."

Also Read | Just a Chill Girl Meme Trend Go Viral Online: Women's Take on the 'Chill Guy' Funny Memes Rule the Internet With Hilarious Instagram Reels, Images and Posts That Are Relatable AF!.

ABOUT THE BOOK: IN THE AUTHOR'S OWN WORDS

"I was running fast in the corporate world. Promotions and raises defined my life. Then came a moment when I got the biggest wakeup call in life, when my eight-year-old daughter, Raka, told me that I did not know her. I thought it was a dare, I thought it was a challenge. Initially I did not get it, how much pain a daughter feels when she lives every day experiencing that emotion.

Also Read | BTS Jungkook Sabotaged by HYBE? ARMY Calls Out Agency for Pulling Golden Maknae's Playlist From Bugs Platform After Fans Vote for Its Creation.

That one moment shook my world. I realized that each one of us has the same 24 hours in a day. I was stealing time from my family and my future, to invest in my corporate career growth. I was truly a corporate workaholic. But even in a moment like this, I was amazed to see that my daughter had not given up on her nearly absent father.

I sat quietly that night and I realized the path I was on, my father-daughter future will get reduced to obligatory phone calls on birthdays and Father's Day. I decided to make this wake-up call count and chose to quit the corporate world. I started a marketing consulting company from my basement in Denver and began the real journey of becoming a true father. I had one mantra, "just be present." The more I was present, the more I realized the magnitude of pain I had caused my daughter. The journey back was not a quick fix but a lifetime commitment.

"The book is a reflection of me getting lost as a dad and my daughter rescuing me and putting our relationship back on track. Initially, I titled the book Raising a Daughter. But then, I realized who raised who and changed the title to Raising a Father. Today, thanks to Raka, I feel more balanced in life, appreciate life more and proudly introduce myself as a father first." Arjun explains.

Praise for the Book

The book has already garnered glowing reviews:

* Brent Green, author of Marketing to Leading-edge Baby Boomers, describes it as, "A celebration... this affectionate and appealing story gives smiles, tears, and renewed faith in the human spirit."

* Herb Rubenstein of the Sustainable Business Group says, "...should be required reading for the planet. Uplifting, instructive, and describes so much of what fathers should aspire to in their relationship with their children."

* Peter J. Pittman, President of Denver West Rotary Club, notes, "Raising a Father provides a very candid and honest assessment of the everyday obstacles we all face in trying to attain the proper work-life balance."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: ARJUN SEN

Arjun Sen is an acclaimed Brand Zen who has put brands like DISH Network, Walgreens, DaVita, AliveCor, Coca Cola, Domino's, Win This Fight Foundation, and Floyd's Barbershop to take the next big step to Win Big. Blaine Hurst, former President and CEO of Panera Bread, called him "One of the most 'Business-Intelligent' minds today." Prior to that, Arjun was the VP of Marketing & Operations at Papa John's, where his team built their online business, now worth more than $1 Billion a year.

AVAILABILITY

Raising a Father is available for purchase online worldwide. The book's engaging narrative, sprinkled with humor and heartwarming moments, makes it a perfect gift for parents, aspiring fathers, and anyone looking for a meaningful read.

Please read the book to get the inside stories behind the movie "I Want To Talk."

For more information, please connect: info@arjunsen.com or read more at arjunsen.com/books

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)