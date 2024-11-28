‘I am Just a Chill Guy’ – a meme template currently ruling social media features an anamorphic brown dog wearing a grey sweater, rolled-up blue jeans and red sneakers. The Internet is obsessed with this template. Brands and celebrities have clamoured to embrace the new meme. If there is a ‘Just a Chill Guy,’ girls must also have their ‘Just a Chill Girl’ meme templates too. More relatable ones indeed! Styled with a pink bow, a pink sweatshirt and curled lashes, we now have ‘Just a Chill Girl’ memes and Instagram reels that accurately describe the women's moods. Now that Chill Guy has a female counterpart with a meme fittingly referred to as ‘Just a Chill Girl,’ we bring you hilarious Instagram reels, viral images, funny memes and posts that are relatable AF. Chill Guy Meme: Who Is the Artist Behind ‘Just a Chill Guy’ Viral Meme Trend? What Is the Cryptocurrency Controversy? Here’s What You Should Know About the Copyright Feud.

‘Just a Chill Girl’ Meme Trend Explained

Before we begin scrolling through the funny Chill Girl meme templates, let us know a tad more about how this female counterpart of Chill Guy began to surface on the internet before dominating the social media trend. It must be noted here that ‘Just a Chill Guy and ‘My New Character’ meme templates have been on the internet for a while now. It is based on a piece of art shared on X (formerly Twitter) by artist Phillip Banks with the caption, “my new character. His whole deal is he’s a chill guy that lowkey doesn’t give a f*ck.” He posted it on October 4, 2023. Essentially, the meme template is used alongside ironic and funny captions about being a chill guy. The meme had a massive resurgence during October and November 2024, going viral on TikTok, X and Instagram, among other social media platforms.

'Just a Chill Guy' Meme Template

my new character. his whole deal is he's a chill guy that lowkey doesn't give a fuck pic.twitter.com/aUAb7yFJpJ — philb (@PhillipBankss) October 4, 2023

According to Know Your Meme, in mid-November 2024, a TikToker posted a female version of the meme in which they edited a wig onto the character. This marked the first known meme about a female chill guy, aka ‘Just a Chill Girl.’ The Chill Girl meme coin popped up, and eventually, more versions of the meme about being a Chill Girl surfaced—a successful spin-off of the Chill Guy meme.

Chill Guy Meme Templates Are Hilarious!

Wait Till You See 'Just a Chill Girl' Meme Coin

🚀✨ Introducing $JUST a chill girl ✨🚀 She’s here to chill, vibe, and take the crypto world by storm! 💅🌸$JUST a chill girl isn’t just another memecoin – she’s the queen of vibes and the heart of a growing chill cult! 👑✨ Following in the legendary footsteps of Just a Chill… — Chill Girl (@JustAChillGirly) November 22, 2024

The template features the same animated character but with “feminine” accents, most often the addition of long hair, a bow, a pink sweatshirt and other accessories. The ‘Just a Chill Girl’ meme is used in a manner similar to the Chill Guy meme. Creators are sharing memes in which the Chill Girl is placed in a given scenario alongside a humorous caption about being a chill girl. Social media platforms are filled with ‘Just a Chill Girl’ funny memes, jokes, hilarious Instagram reels, videos and posts that are way too relatable.

'Just a Chill Girl' Funny Memes

going into 2025 single, no talking stage, no situationship & celibate. i’m just a chill girl. pic.twitter.com/jy5fm78GRA — 𝖆𝖒𝖆𝖍𝖑𝖊 (@amahledaclown) November 20, 2024

Hahahaha

I’m really just a chill girl looking for a chill guy so we can have chill-dren. pic.twitter.com/lia9NkAB6k — MISS KAY👑 (@khethiii_m) November 21, 2024

Chil Girl Meme Templates

Just a chill girl fr pic.twitter.com/kLtBj9iJCF — MISS TERIOUS (@riaassain) November 19, 2024

Relatable Much?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeeveelush (@jeevee_lush)

Chill Girl FR!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikita || Beauty creator🌷 (@nickssshh)

Modern Dating!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gelo (@geloexperience)

'Just a Chill Girl' in Winter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kHUSHI (@lilkidd0.d)

The themes of both Chill Guy and Chill Girl are often ironic and see the character doing something reprehensible under the guise of being too chill to care. It’s fun to see how the end of 2024 got its remarkable funny meme templates that people are just happy to keep the meme going with unique twists in interesting ways.

