New Delhi [India], February 9: Omcar Records' Love & Latte was launched this Valentine's month in a glittering yet simple event in Mumbai. The brainchild of dynamic 26- 26-year-old Arlin Maitra, the driving force behind Omcar Records, the romantic singles Love and Latte is already making a buzz in the media circles for its lilting melody and great production values on its launch day. The launch of the interesting song shot in Azerbaijan saw Arlin Maitra, Sharad Malhotra, and Altamash Faridi, director Saahil Goradia of Sumeet-Saahil, Palash Dutta, Hrishikesh Pandey, Neel Motwani, Aditya Bhansali, Abhinandan Jindal, Sushweta Tewary, among others.

Arts including acting and music have always been Arlin's passion. "After dabbling in modeling and acting. I figured out my passion for music.

"Music is something that we all love. When I knew music was something I lived for, I needed to be a part of this industry. Being an actress, it was easy for me to give the vocals a visual representation."

Added Sharad Malhotra, "Love & Latte was one amazing experience. Lush locales, amazing team, great producer and costar, and a winning song; what more can one ask for!"

