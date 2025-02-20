As COVID Becomes a Permanent Reality, Focus Must Shift to Effective Treatment Options

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 20: As COVID-19 continues to evolve into new variants, it is clear that the virus is here to stay. With vaccines no longer at the center of public discourse and their safety is in question against emerging variants, it's time for the global community to explore viable treatment options. The conversation must now shift toward finding solutions that not only address acute COVID-19 infections but also help with long COVID symptoms, vaccine injuries, and detoxification.

Also Read | Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate and His Brother Vijay Kokate Sent to 2 Years in Prison for Fraudulently Taking Flats Under CM Quota.

New Study Highlights the Best Treatment Approaches for COVID-19 Across Medicine Systems

A groundbreaking study published in the International Journal of Ayurveda and Medical Sciences has analyzed COVID-19 treatment options across multiple systems of medicine. The study reviewed both pharmaceutical and natural remedies to determine which approaches have been most effective.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Budget 2025-26: Akhilesh Yadav Calls UP Budget 'Second Last' of Yogi Adityanath-Led Government, Says 'No Link With BJP Manifesto' (Watch Video).

Findings from the study indicate that nature's treatment options outperformed many pharmaceutical drugs in managing COVID-19 symptoms. Additionally, certain pharmaceutical treatments not originally approved for COVID-19 showed superior results compared to some approved drugs. These results emphasize the importance of exploring diverse treatment pathways to fight the virus and its lingering effects.

Among the natural treatments examined, Immunofree and Reginmune, formulations developed by Biogetica, demonstrated the most promising results. Immunofree, an Ayurvedic formulation, was evaluated for its efficacy in treating COVID-19, while Reginmune, a plant-based immune modulator, was recognized for its role in supporting overall immune function and recovery from infections. These formulations, backed by evidence-based natural medicine principles, have emerged as viable alternatives for those seeking integrative approaches to COVID-19 management and outperformed the rest when clinical trial results were compared.

Study Evaluates Covid Treatments from Conventional Pharmaceutical Drugs, Ayurvedic Medicine, Sidha Medicine, TCM.

The study assessed a range of pharmaceutical and natural treatment options, including:

Conventional Pharmaceutical Drugs:

* Hydroxychloroquine: Initially explored for COVID-19 treatment but later found to have limited efficacy. According to the study, only 21 people were tested and results said that hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) was not effective in improving clinical outcomes for viral infections, including hospitalization risk, intensive care requirement, or mortality reduction. Additionally, evidence of toxicity associated with chloroquine and HCQ raises concerns about their safety. (1)

* Azithromycin: An antibiotic considered for its anti-inflammatory properties, though its role in COVID-19 treatment remains debated. According to studies, Azithromycin (+- HCQ) showed no significant impact on clinical improvement, hospitalization, or intensive care need. (2)

* Lopinavir/Ritonavir: Antiretroviral drugs that were tested for COVID-19 but did not show significant benefits.

* Remdesivir: An antiviral medication granted emergency use authorization but with mixed clinical outcomes. According to studies Remdesivir showed no significant association with early clinical improvement with no significant effect on mortality or serious adverse events. (3)

* Favipiravir: An antiviral drug that showed some promise but was not universally recommended. According to studies Favipiravir (+- Interferons/CC) showed significant clinical improvement in 7 days, but viral clearance after 14 days was insignificant compared to the control; no significant effect on mortality, with mild to moderate adverse effects reported. (4)

* Dexamethasone: A corticosteroid proven to reduce mortality in severe COVID-19 cases.

* Ivermectin: A popular anthelminti, showed no significant reduction in duration of viral clearance as well as hospitalization.

Ayurvedic Medicine:

* Coronil: A proprietary Ayurvedic formulation examined for COVID-19 management (only in an adjunct trial). In the control group (Indian government SOP), only 80% were negative day 10. Coronil may support immunity, but lacks strong clinical evidence for treating COVID-19. (5)

* Immunofree & Reginmune: Showed effectiveness in managing COVID-19 symptoms naturally. 88% of patients in four different hospitals who were given Reginmune and Immunofree were RT-PCR Negative on day 5. (6)

These results in who accepted trials led researchers to declare that these two formulations showed the best result.

Siddha Medicine:

* Kabasura Kudineer: A traditional Siddha formulation studied for its ability to combat respiratory infections, including COVID-19. Limited human trials indicate it may help reduce symptoms but only in mild COVID-19 cases. (7)

Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM):

* Lianhua Qingwen: A TCM formulation widely used in China, evaluated for its effectiveness against COVID-19 symptoms. Randomized Clinical Trial (RCT) in China (2020) conducted on 284 COVID-19 patients (mild-to-moderate cases) showed that it reduced disease progression in mild cases. (8)

Biogetica Formulation Ranks Among the Top Natural Treatments

Within the natural treatments examined, Biogetica's formulations--Immunofree and Reginmune--stood out as leading options. According to the study, Reginmune's immune-modulating properties could be particularly beneficial for individuals recovering from COVID-19, addressing long COVID symptoms, and supporting post-vaccine detoxification. Immunofree, on the other hand, demonstrated strong antiviral properties that may help in managing active infections.

These findings are particularly significant as the world continues to grapple with the ongoing pandemic and its evolving challenges. With new COVID-19 variants emerging frequently and concerns over potential side effects of various treatments or preventive measures, it becomes crucial for individuals to stay informed about all available options. Natural solutions, like Biogetica's, may offer valuable support for those seeking to complement or, where appropriate, explore alternatives to conventional treatments.

Is This The Best Way To Detox From Spike Proteins & Save Yourself From Vaccine Injury?

The reality of COVID-19 means that every family should be prepared with knowledge about effective treatment options. Having access to a wide range of solutions is essential--not only for treating active infections but also for addressing lingering issues such as vaccine injuries and long COVID. Immunofree is designed to break spike protein bonds with h2 receptors and hence it is now being used for vaccine detox. What works for one may not work for all, so it's important to stay informed and consult healthcare professionals when considering treatment options.

Biogetica's formulations, supported by this recent study, offer a valuable addition to the toolkit for managing COVID-19 naturally and effectively. While the findings are encouraging, it is important to approach any treatment with care and to consult with a qualified medical professional before use.

A Call for Broader Exploration of Treatment Options

COVID-19 has shown us that adaptability and innovation are key in responding to a global health crisis. This study highlights the importance of exploring treatments beyond vaccines, from nature-based solutions to pharmaceutical advancements. Moving forward, a balanced approach that combines science and traditional knowledge may hold the key to better health outcomes.

For more information on the study or Biogetica's work, visit Biogetica.com

Conducted by Dr. Vedvati Bhapkar of D.Y. Patil Deemed to be University and Dr. Supriya Bhalerao from the Interactive Research School for Health Affairs at Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed to be University, Pune: Fighting COVID-19: A Study to Compare Viable Treatment Options across Different Medical Systems

References:

1. Effect of Early Treatment With Hydroxychloroquine or Lopinavir and Ritonavir on Risk of Hospitalization Among Patients With COVID-19

2. Bhapkar, V., & Bhalerao, S. (2024). Fighting COVID-19: A Study to Compare Viable Treatment Options across Different Medical Systems. International Journal of Ayurvedic Medicine, 15(1), 13-21. https://doi.org/10.47552/ijam.v15i1.4416

3. Real-World Effectiveness of Remdesivir in Adults Hospitalized With Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19): A Retrospective, Multicenter Comparative Effectiveness Study

4.Efficacy and Safety of Favipiravir in Moderate COVID-19 Pneumonia Patients without Oxygen Therapy

5. Coronil, a Tri-Herbal Formulation, Attenuates Spike-Protein-Mediated SARS-CoV-2 Viral Entry into Human Alveolar Epithelial Cells and Pro-InflammatoryCytokines Production by Inhibiting Spike Protein-ACE-2 Interaction

6. Efficacy of Immunofree andReginmune on Mild to Moderate Covid19 Patients: A Multicenter, Randomized, Controlled Trial

7. Effectiveness of Kabasura Kudineer tablets in the management of asymptomatic and mild cases of COVID-19: A pilot double-blinded, randomized controlled trial

8. Effects of Lianhuaqingwen Capsules in adults with mild-to-moderate coronavirus disease 2019: an international, multicenter, double-blind, randomized controlled trial

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)