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Indian equity markets opened sharply lower on Monday, April 13, with benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 falling nearly 2% each amid rising geopolitical tensions and a surge in global oil prices. The Sensex dropped over 1,600 points to 75,939, while the Nifty slipped more than 450 points below the 23,600 mark in early trade.

The decline follows escalating tensions between the United States and Iran after talks failed to yield a ceasefire, alongside fresh developments in the Strait of Hormuz. The situation has triggered volatility across global markets, with investor sentiment turning cautious. Stock Market Crash: Sensex Plunges 1,600 Points, Nifty Slips Below 23,600 as Soaring Oil Prices and Collapse of US-Iran Peace Talks Spook Investors.

Why Stock Market Is Down Today, April 13

Investor confidence weakened after Donald Trump announced plans to block maritime traffic linked to Iran, raising concerns over disruptions in global oil supply. The Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global crude shipments, has become a focal point of uncertainty. Market volatility surged, with India VIX rising over 13% to cross 21, reflecting heightened nervousness among investors.

All 30 stocks on the Sensex traded in the red during early hours. Shares of InterGlobe Aviation led the losses, falling over 6%, followed by declines in Maruti Suzuki India, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, and Bajaj Finance, each dropping more than 3%. Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, Increases AI Bets With USD 55 Million CoreWeave Purchase Despite Market Slump.

Oil marketing companies such as BPCL, HPCL, and IOC also fell between 3% and 4%, as higher crude prices are expected to impact their margins.

Oil Prices Surge, Impacting Global Markets

Brent crude futures rose sharply, trading above $101 per barrel, reflecting concerns over supply disruptions. The spike in oil prices weighed on global equities, with Asian markets such as Japan’s Nikkei 225, South Korea’s Kospi, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declining around 1–1.2%.

US index futures also pointed to a weak opening for Wall Street, indicating broader global market stress.

Implications for Indian Economy

India, which imports over 85% of its crude oil requirements, is particularly vulnerable to rising oil prices. Analysts warn that sustained increases could widen the current account deficit, put pressure on the rupee, and raise inflation.

The recent rally in Indian equities, where markets gained nearly 6% last week, was driven by easing crude prices and improved sentiment. The latest developments risk reversing those gains.

VK Vijayakumar of Geojit Investments said the evolving geopolitical situation could lead to further volatility, advising investors to adopt a cautious “wait and watch” approach. Market experts also suggest staggered investment strategies such as SIPs or STPs in equities, given the uncertainty. Hybrid funds and accrual-based fixed income products are being viewed as relatively stable options in the current environment.

With geopolitical tensions unresolved and oil prices remaining elevated, market participants are expected to remain cautious in the near term. Further developments in the US-Iran situation and movements in crude prices will be key factors influencing market direction.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 09:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).