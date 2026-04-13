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Gold prices in Dubai recorded a slight uptick on Monday, April 13, 2026, continuing the steady trend seen in global bullion markets. According to market data, prices across 18K, 21K, 22K, and 24K categories saw marginal movement, supported by stable currency conditions and steady retail demand in the UAE. Check the latest 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rates today, April 13, in AED, USD and INR below.

The movement comes as global gold markets remain range-bound, influenced by a stable US dollar, easing geopolitical tensions, and cautious investor sentiment. Analysts note that while demand remains consistent, strong rallies are being limited by broader macroeconomic stability and interest rate expectations. Gold Rate Today, April 13, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Dubai Gold Prices Today, April 13, 2026:

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K 1 Gram 553.00 150.60 14,100 24K 10 Grams 5,530.00 1,506.00 1,41,000 24K 1 Tola 6,475.00 1,760.00 1,64,000 22K 1 Gram 512.50 139.80 13,100 22K 10 Grams 5,125.00 1,398.00 1,31,000 22K 1 Tola 5,995.00 1,635.00 1,53,000 21K 1 Gram 491.00 133.80 12,600 21K 10 Grams 4,910.00 1,338.00 1,26,000 21K 1 Tola 5,745.00 1,565.00 1,46,500 18K 1 Gram 422.00 115.00 10,900 18K 10 Grams 4,220.00 1,150.00 1,09,000 18K 1 Tola 4,930.00 1,345.00 1,26,800 Market analysts expect gold prices to remain within a narrow range in the near term, with a slight upward bias depending on global cues. Factors such as currency fluctuations, central bank policy signals, and bond yield movements are expected to guide short-term trends. Retail buyers are being advised to track daily price movements and compare rates across outlets to secure optimal pricing. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for April 12, 2026. Despite limited volatility, retail demand in Dubai remains steady, with consumers making cautious purchasing decisions. Investors, meanwhile, are staying selective as they monitor macroeconomic signals that could influence future price direction.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 10:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).