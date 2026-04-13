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Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): The death toll increased to 14 in the Mathura boat capsize tragedy that occurred on April 10 after another body was recovered from the Yamuna River on Monday, police said.

According to officials, the body of a woman was recovered from Swami Ghat following information from local residents. The police reached the spot, took custody of the body, and sent it for post-mortem examination.

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The deceased was later identified as Monika after her photograph was shared with family members.

With the latest recovery, four bodies have been found so far from among the six persons reported missing after the incident. Search operations are still underway to trace the remaining two missing persons.

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Earlier, on Sunday, the bodies of a woman identified as Dimpy and a man identified as Rishabh Sharma were recovered, while on Saturday, the body of Manik Tandon was found floating in the Yamuna River.

Earlier, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Amaresh Kumar on Sunday said that multiple teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Flood Police, Fire Brigade and local divers, are continuing coordinated search efforts across a divided stretch of the river.

Meanwhile, in Ayodhya, authorities have stepped up safety measures for devotees at river ghats amid rising concern over water safety.

Ayodhya Circle Officer (CO) Ashutosh Tiwari said barricading has been installed at ghats to prevent bathing in deep waters and ensure crowd safety. "For the safety and convenience of the devotees coming to Ayodhya Dham, all our ghats have been secured by barricading so that they cannot take a bath in deep water," he said.

Ten people had died in the boat accident after a boat carrying over two dozen passengers collided with a pontoon bridge on the Yamuna River near Keshi Ghat in Mathura on April 10. Around 25 to 27 people were on board when the accident took place.

Rescue teams continue search operations in the river to locate the remaining missing persons. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)