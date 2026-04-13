A new Gallup survey has revealed a growing divergence in the American workforce as more employees experiment with artificial intelligence (AI). While many report significant boosts to productivity, a substantial portion of the workforce remains sceptical due to ethical concerns, data privacy issues, and the fear of total job replacement. The poll indicates that as of February 2026, roughly 18% of U.S. workers believe it is likely their roles will be eliminated by technology within five years, an increase from 15% in 2025.

The findings highlight a complex transition in the professional landscape. While three in 10 employees now use AI daily or several times a week, approximately half of the workforce uses the technology only once a year or not at all, reflecting a significant adoption gap across different sectors. AI Adoption in Indian Corporate Real Estate Grows 18-Fold as 91% of Companies Pilot Technology, JLL Report Finds.

Productivity Gains vs. Professional Skepticism

Among workers whose organisations have adopted AI, approximately two-thirds report a positive impact on their individual efficiency. The benefits appear most pronounced in managerial, healthcare, and technology sectors, where 60% of users report productivity improvements. By contrast, only 45% of those in service-oriented roles report similar gains.

Professionals are finding niche uses for the technology; for example, some legal experts use chatbots to draft diplomatic correspondence in adversarial environments. However, adoption is not universal. Even where tools are available, 46% of non-users say they simply prefer their current methods of working. Others cite the tendency of AI to "hallucinate" or provide false information as a primary reason for their hesitation.

Ethical Barriers and Skill Preservation

Skepticism toward AI is often rooted in more than just technical limitations. Approximately four in 10 workers who choose not to use available AI tools cite ethical opposition or concerns regarding data privacy. Furthermore, some employees view AI as a threat to skills they have spent years honing, such as creating presentations or conducting specialized research, and prefer to rely on their own expertise.

The lack of preparedness also plays a role, with 20% of non-users stating they do not feel equipped to use the technology effectively. This suggests that while the tools are becoming more common, corporate training and ethical guidelines may not be keeping pace with the software's rollout.

Growing Fears of Technological Unemployment

The sentiment regarding job security is shifting as AI integration deepens. In companies that have already adopted AI, 23% of workers fear their positions could be eliminated in the near future. This anxiety is mirrored in broader public opinion; a separate Fox News poll conducted in March found that 60% of registered voters believe AI will eliminate more jobs than it creates over the next five years.

Some workers are already developing secondary career paths in response to these trends. Social workers and other service professionals are looking toward roles that require physical presence and human connection, such as patient escort services, as a hedge against future automation. Layoffs Due to AI: Indian IT Firms Cut US Onsite Jobs As Adoption of Artificial Intelligence Accelerates and Large Deals Slow.

Methodology and Scope

Gallup’s findings are based on a quarterly workforce survey conducted between February 4 and February 19, 2026. The study included a random sample of 23,717 employed adults in the United States. The survey utilized a probability-based panel to ensure a representative cross-section of full-time and part-time workers, carrying a margin of error of plus or minus 0.9 percentage points.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 10:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).