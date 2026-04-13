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Popular podcaster and content creator Ranveer Allahbadia, widely known as BeerBiceps, has officially confirmed his relationship with influencer and actor Juhi Bhatt. The confirmation came during a public appearance at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday (April 12), where the couple was spotted attending the IPL 2026 clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The news quickly went viral after a candid interaction between Allahbadia and a fan was captured on video. ‘Kaun Samay?’: Ranveer Allahbadia REACTS After Samay Raina’s Dig at Him in ‘Still Alive’ Stand-Up Special (Watch Video).

Ranveer Allahbadia Confirms Relationship Status

While exiting the stadium following the match, Allahbadia was approached by a fan requesting a selfie. In a video that has since circulated across social media platforms, the YouTuber is seen politely declining the request, stating, "Girlfriend ke saath hoon" (I am with my girlfriend).

Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps Spotted with Girlfriend Juhi Bhatt During MI vs RCB Match - Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

The couple was also spotted multiple times on the stadium's big screen and television broadcast, sitting together in the stands. Coordinating in white and blue outfits, the duo appeared relaxed as they watched the game. This public confirmation marks a significant shift for Allahbadia, who has typically kept his private life away from the spotlight despite long-standing speculation from his followers.

Who is Juhi Bhatt?

Juhi Bhatt is a 29-year-old digital creator, actor, and model originally from Dehradun, Uttarakhand. With a social media following of over 4.6 lakh on Instagram, she is well-known in the digital space for her lifestyle, fashion, and comedic content.

Bhatt has established a prominent presence through collaborations with major content platforms like FilterCopy. She is also recognised for her acting roles, including the lead in the 2019 web series Tum Se Na Ho Paayega and a role in the 2025 horror series Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery.

Instagram Post of Juhi Bhatt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juhi Bhatt (@juhi.bhatt)

Juhi Bhatt Career and Background

Bhatt's journey in the media industry began after she completed her education at the MET Institute of Mass Media in Mumbai. Her early career involved modelling and appearing in viral digital sketches, which eventually led to more substantial acting opportunities on streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video.

The relationship news comes months after fans first began "connecting the dots" during Diwali 2025. At the time, both Allahbadia and Bhatt shared social media posts featuring near-identical festive decorations, leading to rumours that they were celebrating together. Who Is Juhi Bhatt? All About Ranveer Allahbadia’s Rumoured Girlfriend From Dehradun Who Is Breaking the Internet After His Diwali Post.

This confirmation also follows a difficult period for Allahbadia, who recently opened up in interviews about a "terrible breakup" he experienced earlier in the year, which he claimed significantly impacted his mental health and creative process. With this latest outing at Wankhede, it appears the content creator has officially moved into a new chapter.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 10:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).