Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ashoka Innovators for the Public, which supports the world's largest network of social entrepreneurs, has shortlisted 14 teenage changemakers as finalists from different parts of the country, including rural areas and small towns, for its annual edition of the Ashoka Young Changemakers program. These teen changemakers are invited to the final round of selection and they will present their impactful ideas before an eminent panel, in a series of virtual events in March-April 2022.

The Young Changemakers program focuses on the role of young people as influencers and Co-leaders. Ashoka has shortlisted these dynamic changemakers from hundreds of nominations, whose social initiatives in the field of climate change, art & culture, mental health, healthcare, education, and financial literacy have not only generated awareness but also changed the livelihoods of people around them. These bright young people are the representatives of this network, which aims to realise a Everyone is a Changemaker (EACH) society.

The Ashoka Young Changemakers selection panel comprises of various thought leaders, influencers and seasoned social entrepreneurs who aim at educating and enabling the future generation on ways to realise the objectives of the EACH movement and lead it to a global platform. The first batch of Ashoka Young Changemakers from India who were selected in 2019 have gone on to create opportunities for thousands of students to explore social innovation and changemaking.

Yashveer Singh, Executive Director, Ashoka Young Changemakers, "Each of these finalists are very special not only because of their commitment to change but also because they want to inspire everyone else to also experience the power of being a changemaker."

"We are very grateful to Mphasis F1 Foundation who partnered with us in this journey to build this community of young changemakers who along with Ashoka's network of leading social entrepreneurs and partners are working towards building an Everyone a Changemaker society," added Yashveer.

Out of hundreds of nominations, 14 young people between the ages of 12-20 have been selected for the final round to be held in March-April 2022, basis their entrepreneurial initiatives and their social impact. These teen changemakers have launched their own initiatives, built a team of peers, and made positive changes in their communities. After passing multiple rounds of interviews and group discussions at national and international level, they have reached the final selection panel, where they will be evaluated by an independent jury.

The selected changemakers will be exposed to a global platform where they will be given access to co-leadership boot camps, media partnerships, public speaking platforms, exposure visits, strategic allies, and more opportunities to groom themselves to be the influencers of youth culture in India.

Ashoka is leading the way to an 'Everyone a Changemaker' world. As the world's largest network of changemakers and social innovators with more than 4,000 social entrepreneurs in 93 countries, Ashoka aims to bring about large-scale social change. Ashoka supports innovators to get started, grow their ideas, collaborate, reshape whole systems and influence societal transformation. Founded in 1980 with the belief that the most powerful force in the world is a big idea in the hands of an entrepreneur, Ashoka applies insights from the world's leading social entrepreneurs to set in motion profound societal transformation.

