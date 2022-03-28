Pachinko review: The trailer of Korean drama series Pachinko promised a lot of wonder, history and struggle. A Korean world in the colonised era, a doomed love story, a determined mother and of course, the Oscar winner Youn Yuh-jung and the dashing Lee Min-ho. It is a walk back in time and for those who aren't aware of the Korean history, Pachinko promised to be the guide. After watching the first few episodes, it's clear that the series is moving ahead in that direction in a gingerly pace. This review is based on the first three episodes of the series. Pachinko Trailer: 5 Moments From Lee Min-Ho, Youn Yuh-jung and Minha Kim's AppleTV+ Series That Impressed Us.

Pachinko tells the story of a family through four generations. Sunja (Minha Kim) along with her mother is trying to help her family survive. The family also runs a boarding house. She falls for a Korean born fish broker from Japan, Hansu (Lee Min-ho) who refuses to take responsibility after getting her pregnant. Parallely, the story in the 80s also unfurls where the aging Sunja (Youn Yuh-jung) is living a good life in Osaka, Japan having immigrated here during the war. Her grandson Solomon (Jin-ha) has returned from America and is trying to make his place in the corporate world of Japan while also fending off discrimination. The story is all about how Sunja, a girl with a child, navigates the troubled and war-torn Korean to settle in Japan with her family.

The look and feel of the show gave us an inkling that the storyline has not been approached in a traditional way that Korean series are mounted. Although non-linear, Pachinko takes a cinematic process of storytelling and that makes it quite interesting. In fact, we believe anybody who had aversions to Kdrama due to all the hype around it, will be able to connect with it because of the way the series is executed. Directors Kogonada and Justin Chon and creator Soo Hugh have so far managed to strike a good balance between the two contrasting worlds.

What is also commendable is that the show creators have so far managed to tell the story without letting any star overpower the characters. We all are aware of Lee Min-ho's global fan base and the makers could have indulged in it too but it seems they tried to stick to the book narrative. Pachinko is based on the novel by the same name written by author and journalist Min Jin Lee. Even Youn Yuh-jung's presence doesn't threaten to leave everyone blinded by her shine. That gives the characters enough room to bloom and mature.

Pachinko does test your patience though. The slow pace might make many bounce off as they aren't used to watching such slow-burner shows with Korean actors. Also, the timelines might get a bit erratic for you if you don't pay attention. That's because after several important twists in the first episode, the next one goes on a rewind again! It opens every piece bit by bit and then gets you involved in the process as well. If you can be patient, Pachinko might leave you impressed. Pachinko Review: Minha Kim, Lee Min-ho, Youn Yuh-Jung Deliver Moving Performances in This Korean Epic, Say Critics.

Like we mentioned above, given the way the characters are written, every actor gets their share to put forth their acting prowess. In the three episodes that we watched, Youn Yuh-jung is quite formidable and we hope it will only get better as she is the central character. Min-ho uses his personality to the fullest to play the anti-hero Hansu. In fact, watching Min-ho in grey shades is a refreshing change from his romantic image. He has ample scope to make his fanbase proud here and we hope he does. Minha Kim's innocence is the biggest perk of her casting. It's as if she is Sunja, naive, honest, troubled and yet strong. Rooting for her becomes extremely easy with Kim's portrayal. Jin-ha shows promise and it will be interesting to see how he fares.

Yay!

-Cinematic storytelling

-no star favourites

-Scenic visuals

Nay!

-Sluggish pace

Final Thoughts

Pachinko offers a getaway to a part of Korea's history which many of the global audiences may not be aware of. It only works in its favour that the series seems like a movie in parts! Pachinko streams on Apple TV+.

Rating: 3.0

