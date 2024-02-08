BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], February 8: The annual coveted Asia Business Leaders Conclave 2024, Conference and Awards recently was held at Singapore in a gala ceremony. The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Dr. Kiran Bedi, former Indian Police Service officer and former Lt. Governor of Puducherry, Vikram Nair, Member of Parliament - Singapore, and HE Sok Khoeun, Cambodian Ambassador to Singapore. The conclave witnessed major gathering, comprising of dignitaries, acclaimed achievers and performers from various fields of the society from India and other countries also. In her address, Magsaysay awardee Kiran Bedi lauded the Asia Business Leaders Conclave organisers for recognising the hard work, vision, achievement, and impact on society and humankind by the awardees, selected from various fields who got honoured at this year's conclave. Citing vast pool of skilled, talented and educated youth in India, Kiran Bedi said that a higher literacy rate, imparting of job-oriented skills, quality education and also know-how of multiple languages, including English has resulted in the country's youth shining globally. Kiran Bedi pointed out that at a time when the majority of countries are facing ageing population factor, in India talented youths skilled both in rural and urban sectors, provide globally a major talent resource pool. Bedi also emphasised on foreign countries seeking skilled youth from India to also directly collaborate with Indian educational institutions, universities and skill-based training institutes as India has no dearth of skilled youths in India. Lauding Asia Today Media and Wbr Corp for motivating, encouraging and honoring extraordinary talent in various disciplines, Kiran Bedi said that the research and selection done of recipients itself points to the quality research and credibility of the awards. Awards were given in fields of Entertainment, Business, Education, Healthcare, Social Work, Wild-Life Conservation and Environment Conservation. Among the distinguished winners were renowned achievers such as:-

* Dr. Majid Ahmed Talikoti - One of The Best Cancer Specialist of The Year

* Nikhila Constructions And Developers Pvt. Ltd. - Leading Construction Company In Telangana, India

* Dr. Nikhil Paul - Most Admired CTIO of The Year, India

* Narottam Kheti - Most Admired Educationist of The Year, India

* Butterfly Clothing And Accessories - Emerging Clothing And Accessories Brand of The Year

* Kant Multispeciality Hospital And Heart Care Centre - Best Emerging Hospital With Latest Treatment Technology, India

* Pace Institute Of Technology And Sciences - Best Engineering And Science College of The Year, India

* Vstaar Plus Life Style Pvt. Ltd. - One of The Leading Wellness Brand in India

* International School of Technology And Sciences For Women - Most Trusted Engineering College For Women

* Infinite Love Academy - Best Reiki Healing Center For Endless Spirituality Abudence And Health of The Year, India

* Dr. Musharraf Ahmed Khan - Best Educationist And Social Activist of The Year, India

Notably, Asia Today is a dynamic Global Media and Analytical Company providing research, ratings and analysis. P. K. Choudhary, CEO of Asia Today Media, expressed that the Asia Business Leaders Conclave with a clear vision: to create an event that celebrates exceptional achievements within the global Asian community. This vision aimed to establish one of the most prominent and distinctive events of its kind.

