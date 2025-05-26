New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): To boost its electronic components manufacturing ecosystem, the Assam government has decided to offer additional incentives to manufacturers willing to set up units in the northeastern state in addition to what the central government is offering.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters on Monday in New Delhi after a roundtable meeting with industry members that Assam's policy proposes to provide 60 per cent additional incentives to electronics components manufacturers, topping up the central government incentives.

"Various incentives have been topped up over and above the Government of India's policy," said the CM.

He said some rebates will also be provided on the GST front and social infrastructure, in addition to helping the companies develop the power ecosystem.

CM said his government has earmarked Rs 25,000 crore as incentives for semiconductor and electronic component manufacturers.

In late March, the Union Cabinet approved the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme with a funding of Rs 22,919 crore to make India self-reliant in the electronics supply chain. Soon after the central government announced the electronics components manufacturing policy, Assam also released its own components manufacturing policy.

The CM underlined that any company intending to set up a components manufacturing unit in Assam would reap the benefits of three programmes - the central components manufacturing policy, Assam's components manufacturing policy, and the northeast India-focused UNNATI scheme.

The UNNATI scheme, officially named the Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrialisation Scheme, is a central sector scheme launched by the Indian government to promote industrialisation and employment in the North Eastern Region (NER).

Earlier, the Assam government also devised a policy for semiconductor makers, providing 50 per cent additional incentives on top of what the central government is offering.

Giving an update about the under-construction Tata semiconductor facility in Jagiroad, CM Sarma said that the manufacturing will either start by the end of 2025 or the beginning of 2026.

"By the end of this year or beginning of next year, we will be able to ship out chips from the Tata semiconductor plant," he said.

With an investment of Rs 27,000 crore, the Tata semiconductor facility is expected to produce up to 48 million semiconductor chips per day.

The project was approved by the Union Cabinet on February 29, 2024, followed by a quick ground-breaking ceremony.

"We have gained a lot of traction globally, many international delegations and companies have visited Assam," he told reporters.

A 52-member delegation led by the speaker of Japan's national assembly had also visited Assam recently.

The chief minister told the press briefing today that his government is setting up an electronics manufacturing city around the Tata semiconductor plant named Ratan Tata Electronics Manufacturing City.

The chief minister called upon industry leaders to take the first mover's advantage in Assam. The chief minister said the geographical disadvantages of Assam are being neutralised by the government's rapid infrastructure build-up - roadways, railways, and logistics.

"We have a sufficient amount to be disbursed as of now to facilitate the setting up of the infrastructure," he told reporters. (ANI)

