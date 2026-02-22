Hubballi, February 22: A fire broke out this afternoon at an electronics warehouse on Kusugal road due to a short circuit. The fire at Trinity Marketing and Zedok Enterprises' warehouse caused losses running into crores of rupees. Over five fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze, which raged for more than four hours in the sprawling godown. Further details on the incident are awaited as the relief efforts continue.

Earlier this month, a major fire broke out at a waste oil and junk godown in the Vasant Narasapura Phase-1 Industrial Area of Tumkur Taluk, officials said. According to preliminary reports, the fire broke out at a warehouse storing industrial waste. Kalaburagi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Weigh Bridge Premises in Karnataka’s Kapnoor Industrial Area, Multiple Fire Tenders Deployed (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks Out at Electronics Warehouse in Hubballi

#WATCH | Karnataka: A massive fire broke out this afternoon at Trinity Marketing and Zedok Enterprises electronics warehouse on Kusugal Road in Hubballi due to a short circuit. Over five fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze, which raged for more than four… pic.twitter.com/jUrmPkub8U — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2026

The godown is reported to be owned by a Delhi-based industrialist, RK Impression, and is linked to an industrial unit operating in the area. The blaze spread rapidly due to oil drums stored on the premises. Fire officials said thick smoke rose as the fire burned for more than two hours, causing panic among nearby industrial units. Hubballi Fire: Police, Locals Suspect Short Circuit as Blaze Rages on Top Floors of Mall.

Firefighters from Tumkur and Shira Nagar rushed to the scene and had considerable difficulty bringing the flames under control due to highly flammable materials stored in the warehouse. No casualties had been reported in the incident till then.

