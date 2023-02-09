New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI/GPRC): Dr Sambuddha Dhar was awarded Gaurav Shree Samman 2023 by the governor of Maharashtra for his remarkable contribution to his field and his passion for providing the best treatment to his patients.

Assam's Silchar has seen a significant improvement in healthcare access and affordability with the establishment of a neurosurgery unit at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH). It has been a great relief for the people since previously, patients with any head injuries (primarily caused due to accidents) were referred to specialists in Guwahati, leading to financial strain for families due to the additional transportation costs, accommodation, and other miscellaneous expenses.

Also Read | Punjab | Search Underway After a Pakistani Drone Was Spotted Near the Adia Post of BSF in … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Reportedly, the arrival of Dr Sambuddha Dhar to lead the neurosurgery unit at Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) has brought a significant change in the region's healthcare industry.

With Dr Dhar's expertise and support from the SMCH and the State Government, the number of referrals to Guwahati has decreased dramatically from 5 a day to around 1 a week. In addition, the establishment of the neurosurgery unit has also helped to generate investment in the healthcare industry in the region, which has encouraged other specialists to come and improve the overall quality of healthcare available.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Etah Police Arrest Four Members of Gang Looting People After Fake Marriages.

According to reports, establishing the neurosurgery unit has been a game-changing milestone for the region and has opened the doors for further investment in healthcare. The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswas Sarma, has also promised to increase the number of beds at the SMCH and Silchar Civil Hospital and improve super speciality care services in the region.

The establishment of the neurosurgery unit at the SMCH and the arrival of Dr. Dhar certainly positively impacted the healthcare situation in Silchar. Besides, the future looks promising for the region as the government continues to work towards improving the healthcare sector, an aspect that was much overlooked previously.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)