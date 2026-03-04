Mumbai, March 4: The brother of former DeRidder mayor Misty Roberts was sentenced to 32 years in prison last November after pleading guilty to raping a teenage girl and a young woman over several years, court records show. Brandon Lee Roberts, 40, of DeRidder, entered the plea in October 2025 to one count of second-degree rape and one count of third-degree rape, according to KPLC-TV and Beauregard Parish court documents.

He was sentenced November 5, 2025, to 25 years on the second-degree charge and seven years on the third-degree charge, to run consecutively. The abuse of the younger victim began when she was about 13, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford said at the time of Roberts' arrest in October 2024. Mayor Misty Roberts Sent Message to Mother of 16-Year-Old Boy Whom She Had S*x With During Pool Party, Photo Surfaces.

Misty Roberts' Case

Roberts, 43, was convicted this week in Beauregard Parish on charges of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile. The charges stem from an alleged incident at a pool party at her home in July 2024, when she was still mayor of the small western Louisiana town. Prosecutors said Roberts, who was divorced at the time, became heavily intoxicated and had s*x with her teenage son's 16-year-old friend. The boy's mother later testified that her son felt "disgusted" and humiliated.

Witnesses, including Roberts' own children, told jurors they saw the encounter and that she instructed them to "lie till you die" about what happened, according to testimony reported by KPLC and The Advocate. Text messages introduced in court showed Roberts urging friends not to discuss the incident. The victim's mother testified that she asked Roberts to obtain a morning-after pill, which a DoorDash driver later confirmed delivering to the home.

Roberts resigned as mayor days after the alleged incident and was arrested in August 2024. She initially faced a third-degree rape charge, but that was later dismissed on appeal, leading to a mistrial in early 2026. She was re-arraigned on the current two felony counts and pleaded not guilty. Her trial, which began in late February 2026 after multiple delays, included emotional testimony from her son and nephew, forensic interviewers, and the DoorDash driver. The jury returned its guilty verdict on both counts earlier this week. Misty Roberts Rape Trial: Former DeRidder Mayor Engages in S*x Act With Drunk 16-Year-Old Boy, Orders ‘Morning After Pill’ on DoorDash.

Family Connection Draws Attention

The cases of the siblings have drawn widespread attention in the tight-knit community of DeRidder, population about 9,800. Brandon Roberts was arrested just two months after his sister's arrest. Authorities said the crimes against his victims spanned multiple years and involved a teenage girl and a young woman. Roberts' conviction comes as her brother begins serving his sentence in the Louisiana Department of Corrections. Sentencing for Misty Roberts is scheduled in the coming weeks. Both cases were prosecuted in the 36th Judicial District Court in Beauregard Parish.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (New York Post), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2026 04:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).