Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 1: Aster DM Healthcare, one of India's largest healthcare providers, is rapidly advancing the future of surgical care in India, driven by the widespread adoption of robotic-assisted surgery across its network of hospitals.

Within Aster's India network--including Aster Medcity, Aster Whitefield, Aster RV, Aster CMI and others--robotic-assisted surgery is used across urology, oncology, gynaecology and orthopaedics, while expanding into liver and kidney transplants and neurosurgery. With 1,900 robotic surgeries last year and 1,300 already this fiscal, growth is strong. Supported by Da Vinci and SSI Mantra platforms, Aster ensures equitable, high-quality, precision-led care across metro and non-metro locations in India today and beyond.

Prof. Dr. Somashekar, Chairman - Medical Advisory Board, Aster DM Healthcare (GCC & India) and Global Director - Aster International Institute of Oncology, said, "Robotic-assisted surgery represents one of the most meaningful advancements in modern healthcare, not just for its precision but for the dignity and comfort it restores to patients. At Aster, we have paired cutting-edge robotic platforms with strong clinical training to ensure these technologies truly elevate patient outcomes. The future of surgery lies in this balance -- where innovation enhances the surgeon's capability while compassionate care remains at the heart of every decision."

A recent milestone underscoring this commitment was Kerala's first robotic-assisted coronary artery bypass surgery, performed at Aster Medcity. The procedure, paired with the Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) protocol, resulted in smaller incisions, faster recovery, minimal scarring, and a reduced risk of post-operative complications--demonstrating the transformative impact of robotics in high-end cardiac care.

As Aster continues to integrate robotics responsibly and compassionately across its hospitals, the organisation is shaping a new era of surgical excellence--one where cutting-edge innovation meets empathetic, patient-centric care.

Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest healthcare service providers operating in India with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary healthcare through 20 hospitals with 5,199 beds, 10 clinics, 203 pharmacies (Operated by Alfaone Retail Pharmacies Private Limited under brand license from Aster), and 283 labs and patient experience centers across 5 states in India, delivering a simple yet strong promise to different stakeholders: "We'll Treat You Well."

