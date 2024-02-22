ATK

New Delhi [India], February 22: When it comes to making online or digital payments, many people in India nowadays prefer using their Credit Card. A Credit Card allows customers to purchase products and services with an interest-free period of up to 50 days.

Also Read | Google To Start Manufacturing Its Pixel Smartphone Production in India From Q2, Says Report.

Today, you can easily obtain a Credit Card with minimal paperwork. If you are considering applying for a Credit Card, you can apply with AU Small Finance Bank and enjoy a range of exclusive shopping discounts and other benefits.

AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) understands that every individual's spending habits are different. That's why we offer a unique Credit Card for every individual, allowing you to choose the one that perfectly caters to your specific needs.

Also Read | Admission Fraud in Mumbai: Man Poses As School Staffer, Cons Malabar Hill Resident of Rs 30,000 on Promise of Admission for His Son.

Let us look at the different types of Credit Cards offered by AU Small Finance Bank and their benefits:

Zenith+ Metal Credit Card:

Crafted with sophistication, the Zenith+ Metal Credit Card is more than just a payment tool; it's a symbol of exclusivity. Upon activation, cardholders can select from a range of Luxury Brand Vouchers or Reward Points as a Welcome Benefit. Moreover, eligible spenders are entitled to a complimentary Taj Epicure Membership, enhancing their dining experiences. Additionally, travelers can relax in style with the lowest forex markup and complimentary access to select International Airport Lounges using Priority Pass.

LIT Credit Card:

The LIT Credit Card redefines customization and premium benefits. It empowers cardholders to tailor features based on their preferences, offering flexibility like never before. Enjoy additional cashback on travel, dining, and grocery expenses, along with complimentary airport lounge access and free subscriptions to leading OTT platforms and fitness memberships.

Vetta Credit Card:

Ideal for those who frequently embark on road journeys, the Vetta Credit Card enhances the travel experience with complimentary airport/railway lounge access and quarterly/annual milestone benefit. Overall, this card ensures convenience and savings.

Altura Plus Credit Card:

Catering to the needs of middle-class families, the Altura Plus Credit Card offers a balance of practical benefits and rewards. Enjoy lounge access at railway stations, fuel surcharge waiver, cashback on retail transactions, and bonus reward points for online purchases, making everyday expenses more rewarding.

Altura Credit Card:

Designed for avid online shoppers, the Altura Credit Card provides exclusive perks tailored to digital transactions. Enjoy lounge access at railway stations, cashback rewards on spending, and attractive introductory offers, making online shopping experiences even more delightful.

Therefore, AU Small Finance Bank credit cards are designed to enhance every aspect of your online transactions, offering a wide range of benefits. The more you shop or spend using your credit card, the more benefits you can enjoy. Apply for your AU Small Finance Bank Credit Card now and take advantage of the exclusive benefits available to you!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)