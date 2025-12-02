VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 2: Automoto, the Bengaluru -based mobility startup focused on customer-first innovation, today announced the launch of Inspekt AI, an AI-powered, buyer-centric vehicle inspection platform designed to bring transparency, trust, and intelligence to India's rapidly growing used-car ecosystem.

India's used-car market, valued at over USD 36 billion and projected to exceed USD 70-100 billion in the coming years, now outsells new cars and is expanding at well over double-digit CAGR. Yet, despite this momentum, buyers continue to face significant trust gaps ranging from incomplete vehicle history to unclear mechanical condition and inconsistent inspection standards.

While large players like Spinny and Cars24 have streamlined seller operations, the buyer's side of the transaction remains underserved. Inspekt AI was built specifically to solve this.

InspektAI: A New Standard for Buyer Protection

Inspekt AI combines AI-assisted diagnostics with expert inspections to provide buyers with unbiased, platform-agnostic vehicle assessments, regardless of where they are purchasing marketplaces, dealers, or individual sellers.

Key capabilities include:

* AI-augmented damage and anomaly detection

* Deep mechanical & structural health reports

* Easy-to-understand risk summaries and purchase recommendations

* Completely independent, non-inventory model ensuring zero conflict of interest

"From day one, Automoto was built to eliminate customer compromise," said Sreeraj PV, Founder & CEO of Automoto. "With Inspekt AI, we're bringing a neutral, AI-backed trust layer to the buyer something the market has needed for years. Our goal is simple: empower buyers with clarity, confidence, and control."

Launch & Roadmap

Inspekt AI is now live for bookings in Bengaluru, with plans to expand to major metros in the coming quarters. Automoto is also exploring partnerships with banks, NBFCs, insurers, and mobility platforms to integrate Inspekt AI as an underwriting and risk-assessment layer.

About Automoto

Automoto is a customer-obsessed automotive startup dedicated to bringing transparency and intelligence to India's mobility landscape. Inspekt AI is its flagship buyer-first inspection platform, designed to set a new benchmark for trust in the used-car ecosystem.

