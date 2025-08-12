NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12: August 2025 brings two perfect long weekends--around Independence Day and Ganesh Chaturthi--and it's the ideal time to plan a short break that works for the entire family. Whether you're travelling with toddlers or teens, Avani Hotels & Resorts offers a collection of stylish, laid-back stays across Asia and the Middle East that make holidays feel effortless. With direct flights from key Indian cities, these getaways offer just the right balance of beach, culture, dining, and downtime. Avani's signature is in the details: intuitive service, family-friendly spaces, vibrant dining, and experiences that are both immersive and relaxed.

1. Avani Kalutara Resort, Sri Lanka

Tucked between the ocean and the Kalu Ganga River, this tropical resort is a haven of nature and calm just two hours from Colombo. Families can enjoy boat rides, bicycle trails, kayaking, and beach time, while little ones stay engaged at the kids' club. Rooms are spacious and breezy, and there's plenty of outdoor dining with views. With direct flights into Colombo, Sri Lanka has never been more accessible.

2. Avani+ Koh Lanta Krabi Resort, Thailand

Ideal for families who love adventure without the crowds, this beachfront retreat offers access to coral reefs, hidden coves, and island hopping. Kids will love the infinity pool and nature trails, while parents unwind with spa treatments or sunset cocktails. Just a short transfer from Krabi Airport, which has direct flights from India, Koh Lanta makes for a rewarding off-the-map escape.

3. Avani+ Hua Hin Resort, Thailand

An easy drive from Bangkok, this resort is a true all-ages favourite. With a dedicated splash pool, an AvaniKids club, and spacious family suites, parents get to relax while the kids stay busy. Add to that a spa, beach access, and vibrant local markets nearby, and you've got an easy coastal break with plenty to do. Fly direct to Bangkok and reach Hua Hin by road in under 3 hours.

4. Avani Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites, UAE

This sleek city stay gives families the best of both worlds - close to The Palm, the beach, and Dubai's top attractions. The spacious one- and two-bedroom suites come with full kitchens, ideal for longer stays. The rooftop pool, nearby beach clubs, and kids' attractions like Atlantis Aquaventure and Dubai Parks are just minutes away. With multiple daily direct flights from across India, Dubai is a quick urban escape.

5. FCC Angkor by Avani, Cambodia

A former French consulate turned boutique hideaway, this charming property is right in the heart of Siem Reap. Families can explore the ancient temples of Angkor, wander bustling night markets, or take boat rides on Tonle Sap Lake. With a tranquil pool, connecting rooms, and walkable location, it's ideal for culturally curious travellers. Fly direct to Phnom Penh and connect onwards to Siem Reap.

6. Avani+ Luang Prabang Hotel, Laos

Perfect for families who love slower-paced travel, this UNESCO World Heritage town is rich in charm. The hotel is close to temples, markets, and the Mekong River. Kids can take part in traditional arts or enjoy the pool after a day of exploring. Spacious rooms, open courtyards, and quiet elegance make this a soulful break. Fly via Bangkok to Luang Prabang with easy connections.

7. Avani+ Khao Lak Resort, Thailand

Just an hour north of Phuket, this sprawling beachfront resort is a paradise for active families. It features Thailand's first resort skate park, an AvaniKids zone, multiple pools, and a family splash pad. There's Thai cooking classes, movie nights, and direct beach access too. Fly into Phuket on one of several direct flights from India, and enjoy a scenic drive to Khao Lak.

8. Avani+ Barbarons Seychelles

Say hello to the newest gem in the Indian Ocean-- Avani+ Barbarons Seychelles, a breezy beachfront retreat that blends tropical tranquillity with family-friendly flair. Just a direct flight away from India to Mahe, this recently re-opened resort offers spacious suites, beachside dining, and a laid-back vibe perfect for unwinding. Kids can splash around in the pool or explore marine life with guided snorkelling sessions, while parents enjoy spa rituals or beach yoga. Surrounded by lush forests and postcard-worthy sands, it's an idyllic choice for families looking to combine nature, culture, and comfort in one unforgettable August escape.

Easy to Reach. Hard to Leave.

Whether you're craving sea views or city thrills, Avani makes family travel feel effortless. With direct flights, spacious stays, and curated experiences for all ages, your August long weekends are officially sorted.

Designed for today's traveller, Avani offers stylish rooms, connected social spaces and both relaxed and on-the-go dining that is locally inspired. Balance is at the centre of everything Avani does, providing guests with the right measure of service, fun and privacy. Launched in 2011 and now with over 40 properties across five continents, Avani offers city hotels, tropical resorts and retreats in nature with a focus on smart design, upbeat service and good value.

Avani is part of global hospitality group Minor Hotels and a member of the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty programme.

Visit avanihotels.com for more information, and connect with Avani on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

