New Delhi [India] March 27 (ANI): The government decisions taken recently on LPG, Petrol and Diesel have brought relief to consumers and helped shield them from disruptions caused by the ongoing West Asia conflict, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse said today.

"Whatever has been decided today, I think it is a good relief for all the consumers of the country," Khadse said on the sidelines of an ASSOCHAM's event on Women Leading India's Growth Story held in the national capital today.

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The government recently said that with this, the allocation to commercial LPG will rise to 70 per cent (with 10 per cent reform-based) and enable relief to industrial operations in the state.

Meanwhile, in another move to protect consumers from any spike in fuel prices due to the West Asia crisis, the government on Friday slashed excise duties on petrol and diesel by Rs 10/litre. Petrol duty is down to Rs 3 per litre and zero per litre on diesel. Windfall tax on export of diesel has been set at 21.5 rupees/litre to support domestic consumers.

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The reduction comes amid the global energy crisis due to the US-Israel war on Iran and the consequent Tehran-imposed blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world's crude oil and gas supply, between 20 and 25 million barrels per day, is shipped. Before the conflict, India bought 12 to 15 per cent of that oil.

The remarks from the Minister of State come as the war has created a challenging global situation. "Due to the war, the situation has become difficult," she said, adding that efforts have consistently been made to ensure that people in India do not suffer.

"But through the Prime Minister, it has always been tried that the people of our country do not suffer in this situation," she said.

The government has focused on maintaining the supply of essential fuels, including cooking gas. "The government has always tried to ensure that all the consumers get cylinders and gas at the right time," Khadse said.

On fuel availability, she said efforts are ongoing. "If I talk about diesel or petrol or gas, the government is trying its best to ensure that the people of our country do not suffer," she added.

While acknowledging some disruption, Khadse said the situation remains under control. "Definitely, some problems are coming, but it is not such a big problem that everything has stopped," she said.

The comments also come amid criticism from opposition parties, which she described as political, while reiterating that the government is continuing its efforts to manage the situation.

She added that the government is presenting its position where necessary, and that, compared with many parts of the world, India is in a relatively better situation despite ongoing challenges.

During the same event, Sumitra Balmik, Member of the Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, said that India remains self-sufficient in food production and stable despite global challenges.

"Our Indians are so prosperous. We ourselves give food to people in other places," Balmik said, highlighting the country's agricultural strength and surplus production capacity.

She added that India has ensured sufficient food availability for its population. "They have organised so much money, so much food that India does not need any kind of food," she said, emphasising self-reliance. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)