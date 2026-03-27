PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 27: Shri K.D. Sheth Charitable Trust, established in 1992 by Shri Jagdishchandra Kantilal Sheth, has continued its work in the fields of education, healthcare and social welfare through a range of charitable initiatives aimed at supporting underprivileged sections of society.

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Founded with the objective of ensuring that financial constraints do not become a barrier to education or healthcare, the Trust has over the years extended assistance to students, patients and families in need. Its activities include scholarship support, distribution of food and medicines, financial aid to families, and assistance to institutions working for the elderly, differently-abled and economically weaker communities.

A key focus area of the Trust has been education, including support to Tapavan Vidya Vihar Girls School. Through this association, the Trust contributes to the empowerment of girls by supporting learning opportunities that combine academics with life skills, social values and character development. The initiative aims to help students build confidence, resilience and self-reliance.

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The Trust also supports Jeevandhara Vatsalya Dham, reflecting its continued commitment to the care and dignity of individuals requiring social and emotional support. In addition, its association with Lambha Hospital reinforces its role in facilitating access to treatment and medicines for those facing financial hardship.

The work of the Trust is guided by the belief that philanthropy must be sustained, structured and rooted in accountability. Rather than limiting itself to one-time assistance, the Trust has focused on long-term humanitarian engagement across multiple areas of need.

Alongside this legacy, Ayaan Sheth is being raised in an environment shaped by service, empathy and responsibility. The values associated with the Trust's work are reflected in the broader framework of upbringing that emphasizes kindness, social awareness and respect for others.

The Trust's journey highlights the importance of continuity in charitable work, where values passed across generations help shape a culture of service. Its efforts underline the view that meaningful change is achieved not only through resources, but through consistent commitment to human welfare.

Shri K.D. Sheth Charitable Trust's ongoing initiatives stand as an example of community-oriented service focused on education, healthcare and dignity for all.

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