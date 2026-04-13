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VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 13: Behind every emerging skincare brand is a story shaped by real-world experiences and Ayzel Cosmetics is no exception. Founded in 2023 by entrepreneurs Shahnaz Choudhry and Ali Zaidi, the brand reflects a journey that blends business insight with a deep understanding of everyday skincare challenges.

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Originally from India and later expanding their professional journey in the UAE, the founders established multiple ventures under the Fastwing Group. Their work across salon services and personal care gave them direct exposure to the concerns people face with their skin on a daily basis.

From dealing with environmental stress to managing skin issues caused by travel, pollution, and lifestyle changes, they noticed a clear gap, consumers were looking for skincare that is not just effective, but also practical and easy to integrate into their routines.

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This insight led to the creation of Ayzel Cosmetics.

The brand focuses on developing products that support modern lifestyles while addressing common concerns such as dryness, dullness, pigmentation, and early signs of aging. Rather than promoting complex routines, Ayzel emphasizes simplicity and consistency.

Its product range includes essential skincare solutions such as cleansers, serums, moisturizers, exfoliators, and sunscreens each designed to contribute to overall skin health. The idea is to create a balanced routine that works across different skin types.

The founders' experience in manufacturing and trade through their India-based venture, Empireglide, also plays a role in ensuring quality and consistency in product development.

At its core, Ayzel Cosmetics is built around a simple belief that skincare should adapt to real life, not the other way around.

As the brand continues to grow, it aims to strengthen its presence in both domestic and international markets, while staying focused on delivering accessible and effective skincare solutions.

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