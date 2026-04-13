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Churachandpur (Manipur) [India], April 13 (ANI): One unidentified female dead body was found lying at the suburb of Muolvaiphei village in Churachandpur District, Manipur Police said on Monday.

The police, upon receiving the information, rushed to the spot and commenced the investigation.

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The police have registered a murder case under Section 103 of BNS.

The body was deposited at the District Hospital Morque, police said.

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The police are yet to reveal information related to the nature of the crime as the investigation is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)