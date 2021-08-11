New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI/News Voir): B.L. Agro Industries Limited, India's fastest growing FMCG company has launched limited-edition packs of its flagship mustard oil brand Bail Kolhu kachi Ghani oil available at www.nourishstore.co.in.

With the new signature packs, the 50-year-old brand aims to tap into the loyal fan base of the three remarkable actors, who have made a mark for themselves with very humble beginnings, much like the brand itself.

The limited edition comprises new packaging of bottles and pouches in three different individual packs with pictures and signatures of Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Pankaj Tripathi respectively, and a chance to meet them.

Speaking on the launch, Ashish Khandelwal, Managing Director, B.L. Agro Industries Ltd. stated, "With the limited edition packs, we aim to celebrate the iconic brand image and give back to our loyal customers and foster affinity with the fanbase of the Gangs of Wasseypur trio. Over time, Bail Kolhu has been able to gain a leading position in the industry through decades of hard work and determination, qualities that resonate with the lives of its brand ambassadors."

With the new signature packs, the company is running a 'Meet and Greet' contest from 1st August to 15th September 2021 and offering attractive discounts on Nourish online Store with a coupon code. To enter the contest, the consumers can scan the QR code printed on the label, which will redirect them to the campaign landing page wherein they can fill in their details and get a chance to meet their favourite Bail Kolhu ambassador.

Launched about 50 years ago, Bail Kolhu enjoys strong brand loyalty and is a preference for millions of homes today through its consistent quality over the years. With its sales touching around 15 million bottles per annum, the brand has a strong presence in UP, Uttarakhand, Delhi NCR, Haryana, Punjab & Rajasthan and plans to expand to MP, Chattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Gujrat in the near future.

Being a flag-bearer of the government of India's Vocal for Local campaign, B.L. Agro has stood out among the top food FMCG companies in recent years. Based in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, B.L. Agro Industries Ltd. has been committed to providing quality food products over the years. The company today has one of the largest distribution networks amongst all branded edible oil and food product players in India with over 50,000 retailers.

B.L. Agro Industry's growth story is an inspiring story of success. Having started as a mustard trading house in the 1950s, B.L. Agro has come a long way today. During the course of its grueling journey, the company transformed from a commodity trading organization to a full-fledged FMCG company.

The marketers of a single mustard oil brand subsequently started rolling out multiple varieties of oil, including refined oils and then a range of food products under the brand name 'Nourish' - thus catering to a much wider consumer base. Brand Nourish comes with a promise for nutrition.

The brand offers an entire range of food products typically used in an Indian kitchen including Atta, Rice, Pulses, Ghee & Oils, Dry Fruits, Papad, Achars, Murabba, Spices, etc. Each Nourish product is packed with superior quality ingredients and is produced with finest processes that ensure maximum retention of nutrients.

B.L. Agro's renowned brand 'Nourish' offers a holistic range of healthy and nourishing food products that reflect its quest to provide good food to the masses. A range that began with The Chakki Fresh Atta, today Nourish has a diverse range of nutrition rich products from Atta, Pulses, Rice, Oils, Ghee, Ready To Cook, Dry Fruits, Spices to much more.

With its mission to deliver high quality, tasty and nourishing food products that contribute to the best of taste and health, it also intends to make an effort towards a sustainable agro-ecosystem - that implements traditional ways in modern technology, to deliver nutrition to every Indian household.

