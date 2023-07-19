ThePRTree

New Delhi [India], July 19: B L Kashyap & Sons Limited (BSE: 532719 NSE: BLKASHYAP), one of the leading Civil Engineering and Construction Company has secured a new order aggregating to Rs. 369 crore approx. from DLF Home Developers Limited for Civil Structure & Waterproofing Works for DLF The Arbour, Gurugram. The total order book as on date stands at Rs. 3086 Crores approx., excluding GST. The contract is with Free Supply of Steel by DLF.

Vineet Kashyap, Managing Director, B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. said, "Securing a significant order from DLF Home Developers at the start of the second quarter of FY2024 is promising indeed. We foresee a continuation of this positive trend in the forthcoming quarters and are honoured to be awarded another job by DLF. We are confident of the sustained expansion of our order book throughout the entire financial year, fueled by the strong momentum witnessed in the construction and infrastructure sector."

B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. (BLK) is one of the leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company. The company has a presence in 12 cities across 8 states in India. With Three decades of expertise, BLK has completed over 250 projects and more than 125 million sq. ft. The portfolio spread includes IT Campuses, Commercial Spaces, Malls, Hotels, Residential Complexes, Institutions, Factories and Manufacturing Facilities, Healthcare and Transportation. BLK has a strong workforce of 1000+ engineers & professionals

