Is it really the era of digital swayamvar? Well, looks like it. A woman makes a shocking revelation in a presently popular Twitter post, shocking many online. A girl has admitted to utilising a matrimonial website to list the men with whom she is currently in contact in the tweet. "29 Female, B.com, not working as of now," she wrote. I have conversations with 14 men through matrimony but am unsure who to pick. Indian Entrepreneur and His Family Overjoyed After They Bump Into Dubai Ruler in Lift, Calls Him 'Down To Earth Person' (See Pics).

She turned to the internet community for assistance with this, and as usual, they provided some amusing comments. She has listed each of these men along with their age, employer, current city of residence, and salaries in a full-blown tweet. Mumbai Woman Duped of Nearly Rs 2 Lakh by ‘Friend’ on Matrimonial Site Who Posed As UK Resident.

“Love how OP has written bald and 5.5′ in brackets. Arranged marriages are the most humiliating process anyone would go through, irrespective of their gender,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Despite passing her prime years she has so many options shows how the Marriage Market is heavily skewed towards women,” mentioned another person. Wait, what prime age btw? Anyway, you can check out the tweet:

Here's how I approach this Girl is 29 yr old jobless BCOM. For such a girl most of the below options are too good to be safe For instance, Why is 45 LPA guy or a doc vying for her? Unless guys have some major shortcomings Under 30 & under 20 LPA seems a realistic bet (no 14) pic.twitter.com/UXa6KZd2rK — Dr Blackpill (@darkandcrude) July 18, 2023

Check out the reactions:

Are you people expecting to find true love in arranged marriage or what 😂 arrange marriage system is like a market place where men are valued on the basis of their income & women on the basis of their looks. It's brutal & nothing like vivah movie. So kindly adjust to reality. https://t.co/c3vqE9pEx6 — sumi (@sumii0802) July 17, 2023

Stay Single Over This?

Alarming and a bit saddening. IMO, arranged marriage is more like a transaction nowadays. I choose to remain Single and happy until someone organically comes along. — Dr Ameya Kale (@DrAmeyaKale) July 18, 2023

LOL

I feel bad for the guy at BCG. 😅 He's probably going to end up being picked in this weird Swayamvar And will have to spend his life with her — Bharat Kumar Ramesh (@rbkayz) July 17, 2023

Ok

Through a variety of online platforms, finding the ideal companion has been easier in the world of modern dating. However, this recent confession made on a matrimonial website drew the attention of internet users and sparked conversations about the challenges of trust and partnerships.

