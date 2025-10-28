Bagelstein Expands Its Footprint in India with the Launch of Its Second Outlet at Pacific Mall, Jasola, New Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 28: After receiving an overwhelming response to its first outlet, Bagelstein, Europe's most iconic bagel brand, continues its delicious journey in India with the opening of its second store at Pacific Mall, Jasola, New Delhi.

Known for its irreverent humour, quirky brand personality, and handcrafted bagels, Bagelstein brings a slice of authentic European cafe culture to the capital's vibrant food scene. The new outlet marks another step in the brand's expansion strategy, aiming to cater to the growing appetite for premium, freshly baked bagels and gourmet coffee experiences in India.

Speaking about the launch, Thierry Veil, Founder & CEO, Bagelstein said, "After a fantastic response from our first store, we are thrilled to bring Bagelstein closer to South Delhi's food lovers. Pacific Mall, Jasola, with its cosmopolitan crowd and dynamic energy, is the perfect location to continue our story of serving great food with a side of wit and warmth."

"Bagelstein's arrival and rapid growth in India perfectly capture the country's love for global cafe experiences and vibrant food culture. We're thrilled to partner with a brand that blends European charm with a playful spirit, and we look forward to seeing Bagelstein become a beloved part of India's cafe landscape." Gaurav Marya, Chairman, Franchise India.

The new outlet will offer Bagelstein's signature range of freshly baked bagels, indulgent spreads, sandwiches, and desserts, alongside an exclusive beverage menu featuring artisanal coffees and refreshing blends. True to its DNA, the cafe's interiors blend European chic with playful elements that echo Bagelstein's "Seriously, not serious" spirit.

"Bagelstein has truly revolutionized the way bagels are consumed! In India, there was no established chain catering exclusively to bagels, and we had a strong conviction that this concept would become a category creator, and we were absolutely right. We've received an overwhelming amount of love from our customers in Hyderabad and Delhi, who have given us a warm and enthusiastic welcome. The trend of gourmet and value-added dining is rapidly growing in India, and we're excited to be at the right place at the right time to lead this transformation." said Sonya Chowdhry, Managing Director, Franchise India.

"Bagelstein isn't just about bagels it's about an experience. I'm thrilled to bring a taste of Europe's cafe culture to our city and create a space where people can unwind, connect, and indulge in something delightfully different." Anupama Gupta, Regional Franchise Partner.

India's cafe culture has seen remarkable growth in recent years, driven by young consumers seeking global flavours and social experiences. A report estimates the India coffee shops/cafes market to grow at a CAGR of 11.5 % between 2025-33, from US $380.8 million in 2024. From artisanal coffeehouses to international chains, cafes have become vibrant lifestyle destinations across urban India.

With this launch, Bagelstein aims to strengthen its footprint in India's growing QSR and cafe segment, appealing to a new generation of diners seeking global flavours, quality ingredients, and a fun, memorable dining experience.

About Bagelstein:

Founded in France in 2011, Bagelstein has become a household name across Europe, celebrated for its delicious handmade bagels and offbeat sense of humour. The brand has over 100 outlets across Europe and continues to expand globally with its signature style of combining food, fun, and personality.

For more information about the brand, visit:

www.bagelstein.in , www.franchiseindia.in

