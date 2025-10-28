English Premier League 2025-26 side Fulham FC will be locking horns with League One club Wycombe Wanderers FC in their next EFL Cup fixture. The League One side are hosting the EPL side for this Wycombe Wanderers vs Fulham Carabao Cup 2025-26 fixture. This is a fourth-round EFL Cup 2025-26 fixture. In the third round, Wycombe Wanderers FC defeated Wigan Athletic 0-2 to book a slot here. Caolan Boyd-Munce and Donnell McNeilly were the goal scorers. Huddersfield 0-2 Manchester City, Carabao Cup 2025-26: Phil Foden and Savinho Score As Cityzens Move into Fourth Round of EFL Cup (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Giants Fulham FC beat Cambridge United 1-0 to qualify for the EFL Cup 2025-26 fourth-round match. Emile Smith Rowe was the lone scorer. Fulham are currently struggling hard in the English top tier. They are in 17th position in the EPL 2025-26 points table. But still, Wycombe Wanderers are the underdogs in this fixture, as they compete in the English third division. Also, Wycombe Wanderers are struggling in League One, fighting from the 17th spot.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Fulham Match Details

Match Wycombe Wanderers vs Fulham Date Wednesday, October 29 Time 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Adams Park, Wycombe Live Streaming, Telecast Details No live telecast, FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is Wycombe Wanderers vs Fulham, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Fulham will be hosted in the Carabao Cup 2025-26 fourth round by Wycombe Wanderers on Wednesday, October 29. The Wycombe Wanderers vs Fulham match is set to be played at Adams Park in England, and it will begin at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Wycombe Wanderers vs Fulham, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner of the Carabao Cup matches in India. Hence, the EFL Cup 2025-26 matches will not be available on the TV channels for fans. For the Wycombe Wanderers vs Fulham online viewing option, read below. Grimsby Town 2 (12) - 2 (11) Manchester United, Carabao Cup 2025–26: Fourth Tier Club Knock EPL Giants Out As Bruno Fernandes-Led Side Lose In Penalty Shootout.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Wycombe Wanderers vs Fulham, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Football Match?

Although there is no broadcasting partner of the Carabao Cup 2025-26 in India. Fans in India can still watch the Wycombe Wanderers vs Fulham Carabao Cup 2025-26 match. Fans can watch the Carabao Cup 2025-26 live streaming online on the FanCode app and website with a match pass (29 INR) or a Carabao Cup pass (99 INR).

