New Delhi, October 28: Adobe’s Project Indigo has now expanded its support to the iPhone 17 series, bringing its advanced computational photography to Apple’s latest devices. The new camera app, developed under Adobe Labs, brings AI-powered image processing with a natural photo look, giving users professional-level control and flexibility.

Adobe Project Indigo brings custom computational photography. It also offers a full set of manual camera controls, positioning itself as one of the creative tools for professional photographers and everyday users. The Indigo team has revealed that its app is now compatible with Apple’s latest iPhone 17 series devices. Project Indigo is now supported on iPhone 12, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and every model from the iPhone 14, iPhone 15, iPhone 16, and iPhone 17 series. Apple said, "For best experience we recommend using iPhone 15 Pro or newer." Google Beam: Google Partners With USO Centre in US To Bring AI-Powered 3D Video Platform Helping Military Members Connect With Their Families, Global Rollout Next Year.

Adobe Project Indigo Features

Project Indigo uses advanced computational photography to enhance image quality. Instead of taking one shot, the app captures multiple frames with each press of the shutter. These frames are then merged to create a high-quality photo with lower noise and higher dynamic range. Apple said, "Photos produced by Indigo employ computational photography and AI to produce a natural (SLR-like) look for your photos, including special (but gentle) treatment of subjects and skies."

Front camera support for the iPhone 17 series will arrive in the next version of the app, scheduled to roll out after the public release of iOS 26.1, which includes essential fixes for front camera support. As per App store preview, "Front-facing camera is currently disabled. It will be enabled in the next app release targeting iOS 26.1."

Apple has cautioned users about potential image noise when shooting in Photo mode under low-light conditions at high ISO settings. The company recommends switching to Night mode for better results or keeping the ISO at 500 or below. It also noted that Auto Exposure might occasionally flicker while capturing photos in low-light environments. Threads ‘Ghost Posts’: Meta-Owned Platform Introduces Disappearing Posts To Share ‘Unfiltered Thoughts’ That Automatically Archive After 24 Hours.

A short in-app survey has also been added under Settings. It takes about five minutes to complete and helps the team understand user needs. The developers encourage all photography enthusiasts to share their feedback to guide future updates of Project Indigo. Those who upgraded to the iPhone 17 lineup early may have missed version 1.0.3, which introduced several improvements and new tools. Users can check the App Store release notes for the full update details.

