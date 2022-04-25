Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bajaj Finance has increased the rate of interest offered on fixed deposits, and one can now earn up to 7.35% p.a. with the special interest rates.

The FD interest rate has been increased for all categories of investors and tenors, resulting in quicker growth of one's investment. The rise in the interest rate is applicable on all deposits made on or after 25 April 2022. Take a quick look at all the features a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit investment offers.

In recent years, fixed deposits have been considered a relatively slow investment instrument. However, this isn't the case with Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits.

With an FD rate of up to 7.35%, Bajaj Finance promises a higher return than most other banks. Customers below 60 years can earn 6.40% for a tenor of 24-35 months and 6.90% if they choose a tenor of 36-60 months. The interest rate table for senior citizens is as mentioned below:

The rate change also impacts the senior citizens, who can now earn up to 7.15% p.a. for a tenor of 36-60 months and 6.65% p.a. for a tenor of 24-35 months. The interest rate table for senior citizens is as mentioned below:

Special FD interest rates: Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits has also included special interest rates for all customers. With special interest rate one can now choose specific tenors to enjoy interest rates up to 7.35% p.a.

For a tenor of 44 months customers below 60 years of age can enjoy interest rate of 7.1% p.a. while senior citizens can earn up to 7.35% p.a.

The special interest rate table for customers below 60 years is :

For senior citizens the applicable special interest rates are:

Hassle-free process

Say goodbye to long queues at a branch with the Bajaj Finance online Fixed Deposits. One can easily start investing in a fixed deposit from the comfort of home by going through a quick and easy online application process from a laptop or hand-held device. From submitting essential documents to making the deposit, the entire process can be done virtually.

Experts usually recommend diversifying your investment portfolio to find the ideal balance between risk and return. While investing in market-linked investment instruments yields good returns, securing a part of one's overall savings in fixed deposits is equally important. And with that in mind, high-return instruments like the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit can be a lucrative option to consider. Moreover, leading credit agencies like CRISIL and ICRA have given Bajaj Finance FD their seal of approval in the form of the FAAA and MAAA rating, respectively, making it a safe tool for.

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of the Bajaj Finserv Group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market, catering to more than 44 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits.

Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today.

