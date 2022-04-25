Bhopal, April 25: In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on the pretext of marriage in Bhopal. The incident took place in December 2021, while the victim, a resident of Subhash Nagar, lodged the complaint on Saturday, April 23.

As per the report published in the Times of India, the accused used to work in the victim's father's shop. He was, however, remained in contact with the victim even after quitting his job. In December 2021, he tried to force himself on her but she protested. He then sexually harassed her and threatened her. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 32-Year-Old Woman Raped for 10 Months on Marriage Lure in Bhopal.

The victim kept quiet for a few days, but the accused again called her saying he wants to apologize. Following this, the victim decided to continue the relationship. Later, the accused took her to an abandoned house in the BHEL area and raped her saying he will marry her. However, he refused and threatened her when she pressurised him to marry. Following this, she approached the police after which a case of rape was registered against the accused.

