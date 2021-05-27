Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store has announced exciting EMI deals on a wide variety of Samsung refrigerators for its customers. The 'EMI only' online shopping platform is offering Samsung refrigerator on No Cost EMIs starting Rs 890.

Samsung refrigerators are known for their excellent features and modern technology. Most of the refrigerators come equipped with digital inverters, all-round cleaning, convertible 5-in-1 models, and patented technology to offer better and sustainable cooling inside the refrigerators.

Furthermore, customers can choose a Samsung double door fridge, or a single door refrigerator based on their requirements. One can also find the Samsung side-by-side refrigerators, or the premium French door models.

There is a model for everyone, depending on their preference, budget, and style. The best part, customers can purchase their preferred Samsung refrigerator on No Cost EMIs, zero down payment and get it home delivered without paying any additional cost.

Below mentioned are the top-selling Samsung refrigerators available on EMI Store:

Samsung 212-litre 5-star Double Door refrigerator on EMIs starting Rs 890

Samsung 198-litre 5-star Single Door refrigerator on EMIs starting Rs 1,000

Samsung 198-litre 3-star Single Door refrigerator on EMIs starting Rs 1,025

Samsung 386-litre 2-star Double Door refrigerator on EMIs starting Rs 2,333

Customers can buy Samsung refrigerator online in cities like Delhi, Pune, Mumbai, Thane, Ahmedabad, Surat, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store EMI Store.

By shopping on the EMI Store, customers get access to a host of benefits such as:

The EMI Store has a hyperlocal shopping model which allows one to purchase Samsung refrigerator online from stores nearby and get it home delivered quickly*.

Customers will be able to purchase on No Cost EMI, zero down payment, cashbacks, and discounts on the final price.

Buyers can also opt for convenient repayment tenors ranging from 3-24 months.

All one must do is log in to their EMI Store account using the registered mobile number, select a Samsung refrigerator and add it to cart. At the payment window, customers must choose the EMI tenor, and then add delivery address. An OTP is sent to one's registered mobile number for verification. After reviewing terms and conditions, customers can click on 'Buy Now' and then the purchase is complete.

*Terms and Conditions apply

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assist consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products.

Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers. It offers customers abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goals.

Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, please visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

