Patna (Bihar) [India], February 1 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday welcomed the Union Budget 2026-2027, terming it "positive and progressive" while highlighting its benefits for the state's development, infrastructure and employment.

In a post on X, Nitish Kumar praised the budget for aligning with the goal of a 'developed India' and accelerating national growth.

"The Central Budget is positive and welcome. This budget by the Central Government has been presented keeping in mind the goals of building a developed India. This budget is progressive and forward-looking. Through this budget, the Central Government has taken several important steps to accelerate the pace of the country's development. This time, the Central Budget has announced the creation of 7 high-speed rail corridors in the country. Among these, the Varanasi-Siliguri high-speed rail corridor will bring significant benefits to Bihar as well. Additionally, the budget has announced the creation of 20 new national waterways across the country. Under this, ship repair facilities will be provided in Patna and Varanasi. The expansion of waterways will benefit many cities in Bihar, enhance the export facilities for the state's products, and boost commercial and business activities," the Bihar CM said in his post.

Nitish Kumar highlighted provisions for large textile parks, the Mahatma Gandhi Employment Scheme, and Rs 40,000 crore support for semiconductors, which he said would generate youth employment nationwide, including in Bihar.

"The Central Budget has announced the establishment of large textile parks across the country and the Mahatma Gandhi Employment Scheme. At the same time, the budget has announced support of ₹40,000 crore for semiconductors. This will create new employment opportunities for youth across the country, including in Bihar, and enable the country's economic development to accelerate at an even faster pace. The Central Budget has announced that special focus will be placed on the Purvodaya states and the North-Eastern region to bring speed to development and employment opportunities," he said.

"Through such development schemes, Bihar will attract industrial investment, expand infrastructure, and create additional employment opportunities for youth. At the same time, the provisions in the Central Budget for urban development will provide new impetus to urbanisation in Bihar. This will expand infrastructure, investment, and employment opportunities in the state's cities. This time, the Central Budget has allocated funds for the construction of girls' hostels in every district of the country. This will provide significant convenience to girls in pursuing higher education. For presenting a better budget, I extend my thanks to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman," CM added.

Earlier today, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026-27 in Lok Sabha, her ninth consecutive Union Budget.

Asserting that the Union Budget 2026-27 is driven by "Yuvashakti" and based on "three kartavyas," Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday proposed seven high-speed rail corridors, new dedicated freight corridors, and the operationalisation of 20 national waterways over the next five years as part of the Union Budget.

The Union Budget has outlined a major push for environmentally sustainable passenger transport, proposing the development of seven high-speed rail corridors across key urban and economic centres. These corridors will act as growth connectors, cutting travel time, reducing emissions, and supporting regional development. (ANI)

