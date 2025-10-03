HT Syndication

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 3: Bajaj Markets has enhanced its lending portfolio by offering access to more than 20 personal loan providers, giving individuals wider financial choices on a single platform.

Also Read | TRAI Releases Recommendations for Digital Radio Broadcast Policy for Private Broadcasters.

With personal loan amounts extending up to ₹55 Lakhs and repayment tenures up to 96 months, the marketplace ensures flexibility for both short-term and long-term needs. Interest rates start as low as 9.99% p.a.

The digital-first approach facilitates a simple application process and transparency. With collaboration with multiple lending partners, Bajaj Markets allows applicants to review options easily and choose loan terms that align with their requirements.

Also Read | Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Free Live Streaming Online, 2nd T20I 2025: How To Watch AFG vs BAN Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?.

This expansion strengthens Bajaj Markets' position as a comprehensive financial marketplace. By combining affordability, convenience, and speed, the marketplace continues to make personal finance more accessible across India.

About Bajaj MarketsBajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories such as Loans, Cards, Investments, Insurance, Pocket Insurance, Stock Market, electronics via ONDC and Value-Added Services (VAS). Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)