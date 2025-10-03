Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online: Bangladesh secured an early lead in the three game T20 series with Afghanistan when they defeated them by 4 wickets in the first match. The two sides clash again today with Afghanistan under pressure to turn around their fortunes and stay alive in the competition. Both these teams will treat this tournament as their build up for the T20 World Cup which is fast approaching. The permutations and combination will come into picture as the key players feature from both sides. Bangladesh Beat Afghanistan By Four Wickets in 1st T20I 2025; Nurul Hasan's Cameo Helps BAN Edge Past AFG In Nail-Biting Encounter.

Batting continues to be a challenge for Afghanistan with Ibrahim Zadran and Sediqullah Atal needing to score big in the powerplay. Rahmanullah Gurbaz is their most consistent batter and if the side is to score big, he needs to spend the majority of the time in the middle. All-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi provide a balance to this team and they need to have a good game here.

Bangladesh had openers Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain Emon score crucial fifties which gave the team the platform to win. The middle order is a worry with not many able to spend time in the middle and get things done. Rishad Hossain has a knack of breaking partnerships and Afghanistan will need to play him well. Mustafizur Rehman is another player known for his strict line and length and one to watch out for.

AFG vs BAN 2nd T20I 2025 Viewing Option Details

Series AFG vs BAN 2nd T20I 2025 Date Friday, October 3 Time 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Sharjah Cricket Stadium Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode

When is AFG vs BAN 2nd T20I 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Afghanistan national cricket team will take on the Bangladesh national cricket team in AFG vs BAN 2nd T20I 2025. The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I 2025 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday, October 3, and commence at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Watch AFG vs BAN 2nd T20I 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, due to a lack of broadcast rights holders of the AFG vs BAN T20I series in India, fans will not have any telecast viewing options of Afghanistan vs Bangladesh cricket matches on TV channels. On Which Channel Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch AFG vs BAN ODI and T20I Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

How to Watch AFG vs BAN 2nd T20I 2025 Live Streaming Online in India?

However, fans will have live online viewing options in India for the AFG vs BAN T20I 2025 series with FanCode as digital partners. Users can find the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I 2025 match live streaming on the FanCode app and website, which will require a tour pass. Afghanistan will likely bounce back in this game and square the series 1-1.

